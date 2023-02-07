ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Elena Fanchini, medal-winning Alpine skier, dies at 37

Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
WVNews

Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has ruled out skiing the downhill at the world championships — keeping to her pre-announced schedule of four events. Shiffrin inspected the course before the opening downhill training session Tuesday just to take a look at the layout ahead of Wednesday’s super-G race. But she did not enter the training session.
FOX Sports

Sweden weighs up whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030. The Nordic country’s potential entry into the race to stage the 2030 Games comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee has delayed the process and is searching around for more contenders to host the event.
NBC Sports

Diana Taurasi says 2024 Paris Olympics ‘on my radar’

It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday after the first day of a USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota, her first national team activity since Tokyo. “I’m still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball.”
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
tennismajors.com

Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals

Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
NBC Sports

Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds

Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds
GEORGIA STATE
swimswam.com

Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp

Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
NBC Sports

Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 season

The Associated Press

Pinturault’s gold adds to his family’s legacy in Courchevel

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — The family legacy in Courchevel began nearly half a century ago when Andre and Christiane Pinturault opened the high-altitude Hotel Annapurna. On Tuesday, Alexis Pinturault won a gold medal on home snow just down the road at the world championships to enrich the family imprint on the posh French resort where his grandparents laid their foundations in 1974.
Yardbarker

Andy Murray receives record number of wildcards following Dubai Championship entry

Andy Murray has received the joint-highest amount of ATP wildcard tournament entries since 1990 after the British player agreed to play at the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Murray has now gained 53 wildcard tournament entries during his career and it is the joint-most any player has received alongside...

