Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor
Italian skier Elena Fanchini has died after her career was cut short by a tumor. She was 37.
Elena Fanchini, medal-winning Alpine skier, dies at 37
Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
Russia stripped as host of 2025 swimming world championships
Russia has been stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships, with Singapore awarded the event by the governing body of the sport.
Mikaela Shiffrin ties modern record with world championships super-G silver
Marta Bassino beat Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women’s super-G on Wednesday and give Italy its second gold medal at the Alpine skiing world championships, with her American rival settling for silver. Shiffrin, who won super-G gold in 2019 and bronze two years ago, led Bassino by three-tenths of...
Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has ruled out skiing the downhill at the world championships — keeping to her pre-announced schedule of four events. Shiffrin inspected the course before the opening downhill training session Tuesday just to take a look at the layout ahead of Wednesday’s super-G race. But she did not enter the training session.
Sweden weighs up whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030. The Nordic country’s potential entry into the race to stage the 2030 Games comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee has delayed the process and is searching around for more contenders to host the event.
Diana Taurasi says 2024 Paris Olympics ‘on my radar’
It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday after the first day of a USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota, her first national team activity since Tokyo. “I’m still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball.”
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule
Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19. France hosts the biennial worlds in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event. Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most...
European Track Championships: Great Britain men and women win team sprint silver in Switzerland
Great Britain made a winning start to the UEC European Track Championships by securing two medals on the opening day. The women's team of Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Lauren Bell pushed Germany all the way in sprint final but had to settle for silver. Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull and...
Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals
Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds
So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 season
Pinturault’s gold adds to his family’s legacy in Courchevel
COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — The family legacy in Courchevel began nearly half a century ago when Andre and Christiane Pinturault opened the high-altitude Hotel Annapurna. On Tuesday, Alexis Pinturault won a gold medal on home snow just down the road at the world championships to enrich the family imprint on the posh French resort where his grandparents laid their foundations in 1974.
Andy Murray receives record number of wildcards following Dubai Championship entry
Andy Murray has received the joint-highest amount of ATP wildcard tournament entries since 1990 after the British player agreed to play at the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Murray has now gained 53 wildcard tournament entries during his career and it is the joint-most any player has received alongside...
Alpine skiing-Canada's Crawford wins super-G gold by slimmest of margins
COURCHEVEL, France, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's James Crawford won the men's super-G by the slimmest of margins in a stunning upset at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday.
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023 route
A longer and tougher course is set to showcase the best riders of the Ardennes Classics
Alpine skiing-Bassino pips Shiffrin to win Super-G gold
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Marta Bassino edged out American Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's Super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, winning the title by 0.11 seconds.
