Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught
It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
Want a bigger & better TV?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Television sales always increase this time of year as Americans get ready to watch the Super Bowl. With such a wide selection of sizes, price points, and rapidly changing tech, choosing a new TV can be difficult. CNET editorial director David Katzmaier says there are some...
WXII 12
Deputies warn parents about potential threats made on TikTok
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County deputies said they have been made aware of a Tik Tok challenge and videos showing potential for violence towards schools in the district. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Authorities said the investigation has led...
NC Black History Month Genealogy Conference
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big part of Black History Month is knowing your personal history. Your family tree. “As African-Americans, we have had a complicated history and a lot of holes in that history. It's trying to get the whole quilt together, so we can see the whole story and a way for us to honor those who might have been forgotten,” said Bryana Campbell who is with the AAHGS Piedmont-Triad Chapter.
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Employee of assisted living facility steals financial cards from elderly residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee of an Alamance County assisted living facility is in custody for stealing financial cards from two elderly residents. Alamance County deputies were alerted of the theft on Jan. 27 when they reported their financial arts were missing. After an investigation, deputies identified and established...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Science Center's new fishing cat kitten Ondine and her mom, Tallulah, are having a little fun in the water!
Not to mention Ondine loves to play with ice! Her webbed feet and semi-retractable claws can help her wade through the marshes and swamps.
Private lab company helps crack a 36-year-old Lexington cold case: Here's how they did it
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A private lab played a significant role in helping identify the suspect in the murder of Mary Davis. The Lexington Police Chief says Othram labs incorporated and used advanced technology to solve the case. News 2 spoke with the lab's Chief Director to find out how...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro dad makes fake snow for his kids to play with
A Greensboro man wanted to make sure his kids could still play in the snow this year. So, he pulled out his snow machine.
Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
WXII 12
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
Teenage TikToker from Greensboro goes viral talking about church and Jesus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting. "I'm the TikTok church girl,"...
Supplements & Vitamins: The ones to stay away from & the ones showing positive health benefits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Are you one of them? Do they really work, or are they a waste of money, and even dangerous?. According to a survey by Consumer Reports, 60 percent of adults in...
Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
Blue Mailboxes: Why you shouldn't drop your bills or Valentine's Day gift cards here after hours
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine’s day is a week away. I’m old school and I’m sending cards to friends and family through the mail. Some of them contain gift cards. What I’m not doing is dropping the cards into the blue mailbox outside of the post office when it's after the collection hours.
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) released a statement after one its buses was involved in a crash Monday evening. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. GTA said according to video obtained from the bus, a Kia Sedan failed to...
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
A free concert flooded with patriotism
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a part of our military that you might not know about and it's coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre!. "For nearly 80 years, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band has entertained, educated, and inspired millions across the east coast. The band has performed at thousands of high-profile community outreach and military events, produced acclaimed recordings, and collaborated with world-renowned artists," said theatre marketing director Meghan Kope, "The band is often featured on television, radio, and social media, conveying the Air Force's core values of integrity, service, and excellence."
Cone Health dealing with staffing issues, long wait times
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple spent 16 hours waiting in Cone Health’s emergency department. They walked in at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and did not get to see a doctor until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Drew Clark shared his in-law’s story and said hospital administration needs to do something to streamline staffing. […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0