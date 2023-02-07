ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chapelboro.com

Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Want a bigger & better TV?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Television sales always increase this time of year as Americans get ready to watch the Super Bowl. With such a wide selection of sizes, price points, and rapidly changing tech, choosing a new TV can be difficult. CNET editorial director David Katzmaier says there are some...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Deputies warn parents about potential threats made on TikTok

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County deputies said they have been made aware of a Tik Tok challenge and videos showing potential for violence towards schools in the district. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Authorities said the investigation has led...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NC Black History Month Genealogy Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big part of Black History Month is knowing your personal history. Your family tree. “As African-Americans, we have had a complicated history and a lot of holes in that history. It's trying to get the whole quilt together, so we can see the whole story and a way for us to honor those who might have been forgotten,” said Bryana Campbell who is with the AAHGS Piedmont-Triad Chapter.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) released a statement after one its buses was involved in a crash Monday evening. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. GTA said according to video obtained from the bus, a Kia Sedan failed to...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A free concert flooded with patriotism

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a part of our military that you might not know about and it's coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre!. "For nearly 80 years, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band has entertained, educated, and inspired millions across the east coast. The band has performed at thousands of high-profile community outreach and military events, produced acclaimed recordings, and collaborated with world-renowned artists," said theatre marketing director Meghan Kope, "The band is often featured on television, radio, and social media, conveying the Air Force's core values of integrity, service, and excellence."
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Cone Health dealing with staffing issues, long wait times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple spent 16 hours waiting in Cone Health’s emergency department. They walked in at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and did not get to see a doctor until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Drew Clark shared his in-law’s story and said hospital administration needs to do something to streamline staffing. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
