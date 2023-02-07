ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Scary Mommy

PSA: You’re Not Washing Your PJs, Sheets, Or Towels Enough

The recent ruckus over a woman admitting she doesn't wash her PJs makes you think: What about other daily-use home linens and clothes? We get it — pajamas should be washed after 2-3 wears. But should we also be changing our sheets and towels more often? Cheryl Nelson, a lifestyle and preparedness expert, laundry connoisseur, and founder of PrepareWithCher.com, has some eye-opening information to share about just how frequently you *should* be washing the fabrics that touch your body every day.
SELF

How Gross Is It to Wear New Clothes Without Washing Them First?

Your package has finally landed on your doorstep and you can’t wait to rip open the box and take your new clothes out for a spin—but, before you do, you might ask yourself: Is it fine to throw them on and go about my day, or—ugh—do I really have to wash them first?
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
homestyling.guru

How to Kill Bed Bugs in Clothes | Laundry & Care Instructions

Tiny, reddish, brown insects that feed on human and animal blood, aka bed bugs, are becoming more and more of a nuisance in homes. While bed bugs in mattresses and sofas are common, these pests can also thrive in your clothing and spread into other rooms of your house or apartment.
Madison Cates

Decluttering Clothes: Out with The Old

As any Mom knows, kids grow fast and the clothes pile up just as quickly. Whether it’s from your children’s unworn hand-me-downs or from clothes that have been outgrown too soon, sometimes it feels like you’re forever sorting through mounds of clothing and you’re wondering how to declutter clothes.
click orlando

Should I wash my car with Dawn dish soap?

A trip through the car wash usually has your vehicle sparkling clean, but not everyone has the time and money for that sort of thing. Cleaning your car yourself can be a good alternative, but just be careful that you don’t use Dawn dish soap. According to Carwash Country, these types of soaps can do some damage over time.
FLORIDA STATE
homedit.com

How to Clean Fabric Chairs

Whether you need to remove stains, clean, or disinfect your fabric chairs, we’ll show you how. While comfy, fabric chairs are prone to staining and absorbing bad smells. All fabric chairs will benefit from vacuuming at least a few times per year. But the method for tackling stains depends upon the chair’s material. Here’s how to clean fabric chairs and which stain removers to use.
money.com

Treat Yourself to a New Set of Sheets and Save up to 50%

A good night’s sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. Invest in your well-being by investing in a new set of sheets. Quality bed sheets drastically improve your quality of life by making sure you're properly energized to tackle whatever the day throws your way. With the right sheet set, you can enjoy a luxurious sleeping experience without breaking the bank.

