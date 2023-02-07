Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Summit Carbon Solutions reports progress in signing easement agreements while lawmakers consider bills blocking use of eminent domain
(Fargo, ND) -- Summit Carbon Solutions is making progress in signing easement agreements with landowners clearing the way for their planned underground CO2 pipeline. "So in essence what the easement gives us is the right to construct and then operate a pipeline through the landowner's property," said company Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota first U.S. state to test all newborns for CMV
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is the first state to test all newborns for CMV. Officials announced the move Wednesday, which follows a year of work to set up a state protocol for testing at birth for the virus. The easily transmissible virus is the leading cause of infant hearing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota House passes bill to increase funding for state's public defenders
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota legislators unanimously passed a bill that would benefit the state's public defenders. The Minnesota House of Representatives passed HF 90, a bill that would directly increase funding for the state's public defense system. The bill passed unanimously in the House, and is expected to help Minnesota's public defenders tackle an ever growing caseload within the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota homeowners should be wary of fake warranty offers
(St. Paul, MN) -- Homeowners in Minnesota should be wary of bogus warranty letters. The Department of Commerce says fake warnings with names like "Home Warranty Direct" or "Home Warranty Solutions" can look legit, but these are just extortion attempts, usually from criminals living outside of the U.S. State officials...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burleigh county woman's guilty plea vacated following autopsy
(Bismarck, ND) -- A judge in Burleigh County is ruling that a mother who pleaded guilty to causing her baby's death received bad advice about entering a plea. Judge Daniel Borgen says Casandra Black Elk was given bad advice by her lawyer which prompted her to plead guilty to child neglect last year. Two weeks later, the final autopsy showed Black Elk was not responsible for the baby's death. Judge Borgen vacated her guilty plea last week and had her released from the Department of Corrections after serving nine months.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Giving Hearts Day aims to top $26.6M raised for 538 charities in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- The 16th annual Giving Hearts Day is set to take place this Thursday. More than 560 charities will be raising money through donations, including educational organizations. "There is the kind of charities that simply enhance quality of life. So there is education charities. all sorts of private...
Comments / 0