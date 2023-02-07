Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Summit Carbon Solutions reports progress in signing easement agreements while lawmakers consider bills blocking use of eminent domain
(Fargo, ND) -- Summit Carbon Solutions is making progress in signing easement agreements with landowners clearing the way for their planned underground CO2 pipeline. "So in essence what the easement gives us is the right to construct and then operate a pipeline through the landowner's property," said company Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans.
‘Concern is always there’: Experts caution about ‘finite’ amount of water in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — As you may know, water is more than a moniker in Minnesota; it's a way of life. We are, officially, the land of 11,842 lakes (> 10 acres). In Minnesota, we have 201 Mud Lakes, 154 Long Lakes and 123 Rice Lakes alone, while other states — like Ohio — have 110 total lakes.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
South Dakota women evade abortion ban by accessing medication in neighboring states
The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who...
electrek.co
Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it
Minnesota governor Tim Walz (D-MN) today signed a 100% clean energy bill into law after the State Senate passed it on February 2. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents
Minnesota could become the first state in the country to guarantee rental assistance to all low-income residents under a proposal backed by 40 Democratic state lawmakers. Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the bill (HF11) every year for the past three years, but the proposal stalled with a Republican-controlled Senate. The bill now has […] The post Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
csg.org
A national scorecard on energy efficiency policies puts most Midwest states in bottom half, but Minnesota stands out as regional leader
An electrician by trade, Minnesota Sen. Jason Rarick was naturally drawn to energy topics after being elected to the Legislature in 2014. It wasn’t long before he got interested in the issue of energy efficiency, at first by helping a local electricity co-operative with a problem it was having with the state’s existing conservation program.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota
A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Proposed language changes to South Dakota Abortion Ban tabled
(Pierre, SD) -- Proposed language changes to South Dakota's abortion ban are being tabled. The bill would have clarified the language dealing with "the life of the mother" and was tabled yesterday by Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, who sponsored the legislation. Rehfeldt said she didn't realize the issue would be...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
Minnesota lawmakers push to pass act to help end homelessness
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation cleared a homeless encampment at the intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Tuesday morning, citing safety concerns along a highway right-of-way. At the same time, several state lawmakers and shelter providers stood at the State Capitol, urging lawmakers to...
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Budget meeting held inside North Dakota State Penitentiary
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are hearing from state penitentiary workers and inmates on how budget funds should be allocated. Lawmakers held a budget meeting Monday inside the penitentiary. The discussion focused on staffing and programming. This was the first time legislators held an appropriation meeting inside the state...
KARE
Minnesota becomes first state to screen newborns for CMV
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, known as "CMV." CMV is a common infection, which often goes undetected in people. However, if a pregnant woman contracts it, it can have devastating effects on the baby. CMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the nation.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota considers comprehensive elections bill, backed by Somali community leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Somali people from communities across Southeast Minnesota have dealt with barriers when it comes to voting. Community members say that although they are tax-paying, United States citizens, they feel let down by the current system. “For them to have their dignity or their rights taken...
mprnews.org
DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits
A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for working families in Minnesota
Last month, the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI), a Washington, D.C.-based energy policy thinktank, released its analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Jobs, Emissions, and Economic Growth (JEEG)—What the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) Means for Working Families. In his remarks at the National Press Club, Dr. Ernest Moniz, CEO and founder of EFI and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, emphasized, “Social equity and climate need to be addressed together and focus in on the question of jobs.”
