wegotthiscovered.com

Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
The Hill

Transgender pop star Kim Petras makes Grammy history

Kim Petras is marking a “huge moment,” as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The 30-year-old performer took home the award for her song with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win…
Distractify

Controversial YouTuber PewDiePie and His Wife Recently Announced a Pregnancy

So long as the internet has been a thing, people who have gained celebrity status are often subject to scrutiny and controversy for their online, real-life behavior. Several prominent streamers have previously faced backlash for sexual harassment, public gambling addictions, and perpetuating unsolicited misogyny on a regular basis. However, few have managed to reach the level of infamy that PewDiePie has in his career.
NME

Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith’s Grammy performance was “a satanic ritual”

Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 5) caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”. The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”
wegotthiscovered.com

Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
Deadline

Joe Rogan Under Fire From ADL & Other Comedians For Spreading “Vicious Lies About The Jewish People” On Spotify Show

No stranger to controversy, Joe Rogan this week offered the following generalization about Jews on his massively popular Spotify show: “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza.” Rogan was speaking to onetime MSNBC contributor Krystal Ball about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2019 tweet that Israel’s defenders in the U.S. were motivated solely by money. “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” wrote Omar at the time. The tweet drew a swift rebuke from leaders on both sides of the aisle, including then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Omar later recanted,...
TEXAS STATE
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without a Will

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died on December 13, did not have a will, People magazine reports. According to docs obtained by the magazine, his widow Allison Holker Boss has filed a California Spousal Petition in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County. The papers confirm that Boss died intestate, which means without a will.
CALIFORNIA STATE

