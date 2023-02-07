Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
Allison Holker Posts New TikTok with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Love Language'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss will never be forgotten — least of all by his widow, Allison Holker Boss. On Friday, Allison posted a new TikTok of herself and tWitch dancing up a storm, captioning it, "Our love language.. I love you @twitchtok7." Two days after his funeral, Allison paid tribute...
Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'
The international Puerto Rican star and his fans were subjected to "insulting" treatment in his opening act on the awards show.
Transgender pop star Kim Petras makes Grammy history
Kim Petras is marking a “huge moment,” as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The 30-year-old performer took home the award for her song with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win…
YouTuber MrBeast defends himself after a video in which he said he was 'curing' 1,000 blind people divided viewers
YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted a video on January 28 where he said he paid for 1,000 people to get cataract surgery.
Controversial YouTuber PewDiePie and His Wife Recently Announced a Pregnancy
So long as the internet has been a thing, people who have gained celebrity status are often subject to scrutiny and controversy for their online, real-life behavior. Several prominent streamers have previously faced backlash for sexual harassment, public gambling addictions, and perpetuating unsolicited misogyny on a regular basis. However, few have managed to reach the level of infamy that PewDiePie has in his career.
NME
Madonna addresses critics of her Grammys appearance: “Caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny”
Madonna has addressed the criticism she’s received following her recent appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, describing the backlash as evidence of a “world that refuses to celebrate women [past] the age of 45”. The singer appeared at the ceremony on Sunday (February 5) to present the...
Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'
"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated games this year. But thanks to a new website, the cancel culture vibe surrounding it may threaten careers.
NME
Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith’s Grammy performance was “a satanic ritual”
Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 5) caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”. The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”
EW.com
Hogwarts Legacy seemingly introduces Harry Potter's first trans character amid J.K. Rowling controversy
The wizarding world of Harry Potter has introduced its first transgender character in the midst of on-going controversies around author J.K. Rowling's statements about trans people. Hogwarts Legacy, the hotly anticipated open-world role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter, features a character called Sirona Ryan, a witch that...
Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy Teigen: whistleblower
Then-President Trump asked Twitter to take down a tweet from model and television personality Chrissy Teigen in 2019 because he saw it as “derogatory,” according to testimony from a Twitter whistleblower and former employee. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee kicked off its first hearing on Twitter’s role in restricting users’ access to a New…
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
A TikToker has sparked a fierce debate about whether it was intentional that a bride she knows kept referring to her as simply a 'guest'
"This person has no goddamn manners," said TikToker MyFriendsCallMeTbone in a storytime. "Like, there is no way that she does not know my name."
Joe Rogan Under Fire From ADL & Other Comedians For Spreading “Vicious Lies About The Jewish People” On Spotify Show
No stranger to controversy, Joe Rogan this week offered the following generalization about Jews on his massively popular Spotify show: “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza.” Rogan was speaking to onetime MSNBC contributor Krystal Ball about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2019 tweet that Israel’s defenders in the U.S. were motivated solely by money. “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” wrote Omar at the time. The tweet drew a swift rebuke from leaders on both sides of the aisle, including then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Omar later recanted,...
AOL Corp
Brendan Fraser whales on Golden Globes, calls award 'hood ornament' that 'would mean nothing to me'
The Golden Globes may have mounted a comeback earlier this year, with many stars in attendance, but one notable absence was The Whale's Brendan Fraser, who still wants nothing to do with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards gala. In an interview with Howard Stern, the actor did not...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ attracts monstrous Twitch viewership numbers even as boycotts continue
Hogwarts Legacy is a cultural dilemma for the 2020s. Fueled by the intense debate surrounding J.K. Rowling and her role in the franchise, the response to the launch has been unsurprisingly feisty. But while boycotts and other forms of protest continue, viewership numbers have proven massive on Twitch. Debuting in...
Cartoon Network reportedly investigated 'Ricky and Morty' co-creator over allegations of workplace misconduct in 2020, years before it severed ties with him
"Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland also reportedly appeared uninterested in creative involvement with the series after season one.
NME
Doja Cat says she wants to do “deliberate weird ass shit” to fuel Illuminati conspiracies
Doja Cat has joked that she plans to do “weird ass shit” to deliberately fuel conspiracy theories about her being in the Illuminati. Addressing rumours that the pop-rap star is involved in the supposed organisation of society’s elite that secretly runs the world, the singer said that she finds the conspiracy “so funny”.
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Users: Tweet What You Want
The microblogging site's new owner suggests there is no more stringent content policing.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without a Will
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died on December 13, did not have a will, People magazine reports. According to docs obtained by the magazine, his widow Allison Holker Boss has filed a California Spousal Petition in the Superior Court of California in L.A. County. The papers confirm that Boss died intestate, which means without a will.
Comments / 0