Related
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
KIMT
Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents
Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal
A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
AOL Corp
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee before it becomes a bill...
After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution
“Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
Senate committee advances bill that would allow handicap placards to be valid for lifetime of individual
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure advanced Senate Bill 211, a bill that would allow individuals with a window placard for handicapped parking to be valid for the lifetime of the applicant. Under current state law, the window placards are valid for...
KATV
Republican House majority passes Arkansas bill restricting drag shows in the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Republican majority in the Arkansas House passed the bill Monday that was initially proposed to restrict drag performances in the state and reclassify them as adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs and escort agencies. Senate Bill 43, which was filed last month by Sen. Gary...
Senators pass bill to crack down on those refusing to pull over for police
He states that one recent report from larger cities which looked at fleeing vehicles showed 77% of them were not stolen
Bill to give around 76 acres of land back to Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passes House
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A bill that would give land located in Monroe County back to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passed the U.S. House on Tuesday, according to a release from Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R - Tenn.). The release said that the bill, HR 548, passed unanimously....
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics
The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge...
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
