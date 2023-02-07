ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents

Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal

A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics

The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge...
ILLINOIS STATE

