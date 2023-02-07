ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Senior captain, other Harbor Towns staff introduced

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 2 days ago

A former captain of the Hatteras-to-Ocracoke ferry has been hired as a senior captain for the Harbor Towns, Inc. fast ferry and dinner boat project.

Tex Gallop was among the Harbor Town staff introduced to area officials and community leaders during a meeting in Elizabeth City on Friday, Feb. 3.

A Wanchese native who earlier in his career captained fishing boats in Alaska and Nova Scotia, Gallop told officials he retired as a ferry vessel captain to take the position with Harbor Towns.

Nick Didow, professor at the Kenan-Flagler Business School of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a longtime proponent of the Harbor Towns concept, also said Nicole J. & Co. has been hired to take charge of Harbor Towns’ marketing, branding, and social media, and that Mel Martine has been hired as director of events.

“It’s happening,” Didow said of the fast ferry service and dinner boat cruises. “This is for real.”

Didow said Harbor Towns is now about 10-12 weeks away from having its new dinner-excursion boat in the waters of the Albemarle Sound.

The boats will be an opportunity for local businesses and entrepreneurs, and will help drive tourism in the towns.

“The boats are a means to an end,” Didow said.

The Feb. 3 meeting at the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building also included the introduction of a team of graduate and undergraduate students from UNC-Chapel Hill who are researching ways to make the Harbor towns — Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford, Columbia and Plymouth — more attractive to young adult visitors.

Katie Lockhart, a graduate student in the Kenan-Flagler Business School and member of the student research team, said the group is just beginning the process of learning about the towns.

Anna Millar, the faculty adviser for the group, said the team is excited about its work.

“We would love to talk to anyone who wants to talk with us,” Lockhart said.

Harbor Towns board member Bunny Sanders said the team is performing an important service by identifying attractions to keep people engaged with the towns when they take trips on the boats.

At Didow’s request, officials from each of the five Harbor Towns presented brief updates on how they are getting ready to welcome new visitors and partner with the fast ferry and dinner boat cruises.

Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole described Hertford as “a work in progress.” The town is focusing on the arts and plans to ‘bring arts to the boats,” she said.

There is a plan to use murals to make the town more attractive and also to make public restrooms available near the docks, Cole said.

Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said the state’s recent acquisition of the Hayes Farm would significantly expand the Edenton waterfront.

Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers said the water is a beautiful resource for the city. He noted the Elizabeth City Skippers baseball team will be playing in a waterfront ballpark starting in May.

“We’re really trying to utilize our water,” Rivers said.

He said it’s exciting to be part of the regional collaboration that Harbor Towns Inc. represents.

Columbia officials said they are working on repairs to the town’s boardwalk. They also mentioned having three vacant restaurants in the downtown that could be an opportunity for existing restaurants in the area to either relocate or expand into as a second or third location.

Tyrrell County Manager David Clegg said said Harbor Towns will provide an opportunity to build agri-tourism and eco-tourism opportunities in Tyrrell.

Plymouth officials said the town plans to make some infrastructure upgrades downtown that should be complete by late spring or early summer. The town also is looking to make streetscape improvements, they said.

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

