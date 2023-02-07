ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Plenty of sun & beach breeze

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uY9SM_0kf4AStz00

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 2/7/2023 5AM 01:57

MIAMI - A comfortable start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.

Another beautiful day ahead with seasonal highs in the upper 70s, plenty of sunshine, and a beach breeze. There is a high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZubr_0kf4AStz00
What to expect NEXT Weather

On Wednesday, we'll enjoy more of the same.

It will be warmer late week as highs climb to the low 80s on Thursday with the potential for spotty showers. Our warmest day will be on Friday as highs rise to the low 80s and the rain chance increases due to our next cold front. Showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fDK3_0kf4AStz00
Weekend cold front NEXT Weather

Saturday's highs will only reach the low 70s with breezy conditions. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly as temperatures tumble to the 50s. Some inland areas may fall to the upper 40s. Highs will remain cool in the low 70s for Super Bowl Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & breezy, cool change over weekend

MIAMI - A mild start Thursday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.A warm, breezy, and mainly dry afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore winds. Swimming is not advised.Thursday night will be mild again with lows in the 70s.Friday will be slightly warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s. We stay mostly dry with a gusty breeze.Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 80s and scattered showers will be possible as a cold...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Sunny and mild in South Florida today

MIAMI -- A front that brought heavy rain to parts of South Florida on Sunday has moved out, bringing mostly dry and mild conditions to South Florida for the start of the work week.The high temperature is expected to range in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s on Monday."High pressure is taking over and we'll be mostly dry," meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. "You don't have to worry about the umbrellas and you can put the ponchos away."Conditions on Tuesday will be similar to Monday with only a 10 percent chance of rain and high temperatures in the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Model City, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green incredible hulk in the front, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers.
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

John Buck JV Acquires Miami Site for TOD Project

Dubbed Miami Station, the development will be right across from the Brightline train station. The John Buck Co., in a joint venture with Florida Value Partners, BH Group and PEBB Enterprises, has acquired a 1-acre site in downtown Miami for $39.5 million. The Chicago-based developer intends to build a mixed-use tower, dubbed Miami Station. Berkadia represented the seller, a partnership between BH Group and Meyers Group.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide

The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Marlins preparing for upcoming 2023-24 MLB season

MIAMI - As the Miami Marlins get ready for another season, they've been out in the community making a big push to get South Florida excited for baseball. New manager Skip Schumaker got his first introduction to the area at a community newspaper event at Casa Cuba in south Miami. "It's a baseball community, it really is and to try and bring that fan base into loanDepot Park, it's going to be amazing. To get them excited. There are some really fun players to watch. Not every team has a Jazz (Chisholm) and not every team has a Sandy (Alcantara)," said Schumaker. And not...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Lingering questions remain after massive fire at Miami Gardens apartment complex

MIAMI - Since a massive fire destroyed units at New World Condo Apartments in Miami Gardens, CBS4 has requested numerous times to speak with the mayor and city manager.  On Wednesday, CBS4 went to the city's first council meeting since the blaze uprooted residents from their homes.   CBS4 hoped to ask Mayor Rodney Harris a series of questions. A representative told us he would talk, but the mayor left without ever doing so."We still got some unfinished business," said Harris at the end of the publicly scheduled meeting. "They're still going to need some help."Harris praised the city's response following...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents

MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many  of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free Deep Fried Funk concert at Weston Nights

Rock out at free events in Weston. Weston Nights events offer live music at Weston Regional Park. Food vendors are on site if you’d like something to eat. You are welcome to provide your own portable seats. Weston Regional Park is at 20200 Saddle Club Road, Weston 33326. A...
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

MIA breaks records in 2022, becomes 'busiest airport in Florida'

MIAMI - Miami International Airport is kicking off the new year with a new passenger record and title, "The busiest airport in Florida." MIA shattered its previous record of most passengers by nearly 6 million, serving 50.6 million passengers in 2022.The airport's record-breaking year follows its highest rankings ever among airports in the US and worldwide in 2022.  According to the airport's council international's annual report,  MIA ranked number one for international passengers and international freight. It ranked number 10 US. airport for total passengers, number 11 global airport for international passengers and number 12 global airport for total passengers.
FLORIDA STATE
