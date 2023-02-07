Church slates annual rummage sale

Advent Episcopal Church , 13150 Spanish Garden Drive, will host its annual rummage sale, “The Best For Less,” 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb 17, and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 18.

Items for purchase will include men’s and women’s clothes, shoes, jewelry, household goods, linens, dishes, books and furniture.

The Advent Church Women will have a bake sale on Friday.

The sale is sponsored by the Advent Church Women and the Advent Men’s Club. They will share the sale proceeds for their community outreach programs.

Call 623-584-0350 for more information.