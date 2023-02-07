ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 6: Jayson Tatum Leads Shorthanded Boston Celtics To Win Against Detroit Pistons

By Cory Nelson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4ZqU_0kf4APFo00

With Brown sidelined, Tatum recorded 34 points and 11 rebounds in Celtics win

With Jaylen Brown sidelined because of illness , Jayson Tatum took matters into own hands.

He recorded 34 points and 11 rebounds to lead the  Boston Celtics to a 111-99 victory against the Detroit Pistons. He scored 18 in the third quarter.

“He took what the defense gave him," Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He got downhill. He was aggressive. I thought he took some really good shots early in the shot clock to keep his confidence going."

Derrick White had 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 16 off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points and Killian Hayes had 17 off the bench.

NEXT PISTONS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 19 in Detroit

OTHER NOTES:

-The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 124-116 behind Paul George’s 29 points. Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 47 points, his second straight 40-point game.

NEXT NETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 15 in Brooklyn

-All five Cleveland Cavaliers starters scored in double-figures to defeat the Washington Wizards 114-91. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen led the way with 23 points and Donovan Mitchell had 21. Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 18 points and Will Barton had 15 off the bench.

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 8 at Cleveland

NEXT WIZARDS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Apr. 7 in Washington

-Seven Chicago Bulls players scored in double-figures to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 128-104. Andre Drummond led all reserves with 21 points and Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 21 points and rookie Malaki Branham had 15.

NEXT BULLS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 18 in Chicago

-Brook Lopez’s 27 points led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-108 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds and Jrue Holiday had 20 points. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 28 points and Anfernee Simons had 21.

NEXT BUCKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 24 in Milwaukee

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog: https://substack.com/profile/114079068-cory-nelson?utm_source=account-card

