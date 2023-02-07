Read full article on original website
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Queen Mary: The Mystery Of Most Haunted ShipSiddhartha SapkotaLong Beach, CA
Firefighters extinguish huge strip mall fire in Hollywood
A structure fire was reported at a strip mall at 6383 W. Yucca Street at Cahuenga Blvd. at about 2 a.m. Thursday.Eighty-one firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.A 7-Eleven store is attached to a laundromat in the one-story strip mall building. The store sustained major damage. The fire is believed to have started in the laundromat, according to the LAFD. The fire spread through a shared attic.The fire re-ignited at least twice, and firefighters remained on scene dousing hot spots.No injuries were reported.Cahuenga was expected to remain closed between Franklin Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. for several hours Thursday morning. Surrounding buildings, including a hotel, were not damaged. Some students were evacuated from a dormitory at a nearby arts academy.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
California Pizza Kitchen founder lists Beverly Hills mansion for $48.5 million
The lavish home features a "reflecting pond," watched over by Greek gods.
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
foxla.com
Jennifer Lopez, driver sued by pedestrian who was allegedly struck by star's SUV at WeHo restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A driver sued along with Jennifer Lopez and her production company after an SUV they were in allegedly struck and injured a pedestrian behind a West Hollywood restaurant is seeking a mental examination of the plaintiff. Liyanage Roshan Perera's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit states that he...
New permit proposal could threaten LA's Al Fresco outdoor dining program
A new proposal could threaten the L.A. Al Fresco program, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed restaurants to quickly open or expand their outdoor dining areas.
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
Metrolink To Not Operate Between Newhall, L.A. Union Stations This Weekend
The Metrolink Antelope Valley Line is scheduled to be closed for maintenance between Newhall and Los Angeles this weekend, affecting Santa Clarita commuters. On Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12, a maintenance and rehabilitation project along the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line is set to temporarily close the tracks between Newhall and Los Angeles. During ...
lavistamchs.com
It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.
COMPILED BY: JENNA WALTER/EXECUTIVE THEME EDITOR, CHARLOTTE LEVY/THEME EDITOR, AND LILY MITCHELL/EXECUTIVE SPORTS EDITOR. Nearly a century ago, Charles and Willa Bruce owned the land currently known as Bruce’s Beach. The property was a beach resort that catered to other black families that were banned from most public beaches. The resort faced attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and white residents who vandalized and destroyed the property of black visitors.
Why A Former LA County Jail Staffer Is Bringing Books To Jails
LA County jails don’t have many books. But one woman is hoping to change that.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
LA Mayor Karen Bass' 'Inside Safe' program clears 6 homeless encampments
In less than two months, the program has moved 247 unhoused people into temporary shelters at motels and last week, 40 of those people who were at motels were placed into permanent housing.
Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup
The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10. Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. "As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.Here is list of the performances:June...
Santa Monica Mirror
Arrests Made in Daylight Armed Robbery of Rolex in Downtown Santa Monica
Leroy McCrary and Donta Baker arrested in connection to September robbery. Two men have been arrested for the broad daylight armed robbery of a man’s Rolex in downtown Santa Monica last fall. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on September 25, 2022, around 4:35 p.m. officers responded...
sunnews.org
Los Al takes a pass on Lampson Avenue project
Though the Los Alamitos City Council pulled a controversial item regarding the Lampson Housing Development project from its Jan. 23 agenda at the proverbial last minute, some residents still took the time to let the Los Al Council know there will be a fight if the project is not scaled back.
2 dead after speeding Corvette slams into vehicle in San Fernando Valley
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash in the San Fernando Valley early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 6400 block of North Balboa Boulevard in the Sepulveda Basin. Police say a white Chevrolet Corvette was speeding and ran through a red light when […]
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Real Estate Refinances 55-Unit Student Housing Property in Los Angeles for $16.1MM
Los Angeles, CA — Despite a challenging capital markets climate, Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has refinanced Victory on Portland, a 55 unit/139-bed student housing property located at 2353 Portland Street in Los Angeles California for $16.1 million. The company secured the long-term, fixed rate financing through Wintrust Bank. The refinance comes after an active 2022 when Champion acquired over 1,500 beds nationally at four different universities.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA
Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
KABC
The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
