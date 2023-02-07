ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Duo sentenced for multiple armed robberies at Charlotte gas stations: DOJ

By Connor Lomis
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A duo was sentenced to prison Monday for robbing multiple Charlotte gas stations in 2020, according to the DOJ.

Keishaun Anderson, 20, was given 111 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Kevin Lopez, 29, was dealt 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Keishaun Anderson (left) and Kevin Lopez (right) (Courtesy: MCSO)

Anderson pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Lopez pled guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and Hobbs Act robbery.

Court documents showed on Nov. 1, 2020, the two robbed and attempted to rob multiple Charlotte gas stations within an hour.

The first attempted robbery happened around 12:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Nations Ford Road. During the incident, the store clerk saw Anderson approaching with what was thought to be a rifle or shotgun. That clerk activated the door’s remote lock mechanism and called 911; Anderson and Lopez fled the scene in their car.

The second robbery attempt happened around 1:04 a.m. at a Circle K on South Tryon Street. During that incident, Anderson tried to get into the gas station, which was closed.

After seeing the break-in attempt, the clerk secured the doors with zip ties. Documents said that Lopez tried to cut the ties with a knife but couldn’t; the two fled the scene in their car again.

Documents say at around 1:12 a.m.; the duo robbed a Circle K on South Tryon Street. During this robbery, Anderson went into the store, pulled a shotgun, and pointed it at the clerk, ordering the employee to give him money from the safe and register. Anderson and Lopez took the money and fled in their car.

Another robbery happened around 1:27 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Steele Creek Road. Records show Anderson went into the store with a shotgun and demanded money and more from the clerk; he ‘cocked the shotgun,’ took the money, cigarettes, and cigars from the clerk, and fled with Lopez.

CMPD officers anticipated the next robbery at a gas station on Steele Creek Road. While there, officers saw the two arrive and leave shortly after. Police followed the vehicle into the parking lot of an apartment complex and arrested Anderson and Lopez.

Judge Conrad noted that the crimes were committed in a “harrowing and menacing fashion.”

The two are in federal custody.

