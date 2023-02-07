ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Proposing 3 potential trades that could spark the Memphis Grizzlies

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the Memphis Grizzlies have to make an important decision. Grizzlies general manager and executive vice president Zach Kleiman has been doing his best Marvel impression by living in a multiverse, attempting to walk out two timelines: contending and developing. The core of Ja...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eric Gordon to Clippers, Luke Kennard to Grizzlies, John Wall to Rockets in three-team deal, per report

The Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have completed a trade involving Eric Gordon, Luke Kennard, John Wall and Danny Green, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon and The Athletic's Shams Charania. Here's the breakdown:. Grizzlies receive: Luke Kennard (from Clippers) Clippers receive: Eric Gordon (from...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal

James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a multi-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source. Golden State sent Wiseman to Detroit for forward Saddiq Bey, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Report: Bulls Interested in Russell Westbrook, If Bought Out

Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade...
CHICAGO, IL

