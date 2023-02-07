Read full article on original website
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
Dillon Brooks booed on home court during Grizzlies vs. Bulls game | Grizzlies win 104-89
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks got booed during the team's match-up against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, Feb. 7. The Grizzlies came out with a 104-89 box win, surpassing the bulls by 15 points, but Brooks struggled to stay consistent with shooting. In a post-game...
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
Yardbarker
Proposing 3 potential trades that could spark the Memphis Grizzlies
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the Memphis Grizzlies have to make an important decision. Grizzlies general manager and executive vice president Zach Kleiman has been doing his best Marvel impression by living in a multiverse, attempting to walk out two timelines: contending and developing. The core of Ja...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
CBS Sports
Eric Gordon to Clippers, Luke Kennard to Grizzlies, John Wall to Rockets in three-team deal, per report
The Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have completed a trade involving Eric Gordon, Luke Kennard, John Wall and Danny Green, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon and The Athletic's Shams Charania. Here's the breakdown:. Grizzlies receive: Luke Kennard (from Clippers) Clippers receive: Eric Gordon (from...
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a multi-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source. Golden State sent Wiseman to Detroit for forward Saddiq Bey, who...
Report: Bulls Interested in Russell Westbrook, If Bought Out
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade...
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. power Memphis Grizzlies over Chicago Bulls
After three quarters, few things went right for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Chicago Bulls stormed back from a halftime deficit as the Grizzlies couldn’t find their typical third-quarter spark. Leave it to Ja Morant to find some electricity in the fourth. After he hit a twisting layup, his daughter...
