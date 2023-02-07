Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
realtynewsreport.com
Major Leases in Downtown Skyscrapers
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – An energy company and a law firm have major leases in the 4 million-SF Houston Center development, a Brookfield Properties campus in downtown Houston. Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing, PLLC, a national trial law firm, and MRC Global (US) Inc., a leading distributor...
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
papercitymag.com
The Year of the Rabbit Takes On an Arty Twist In Houston and Dallas — Hunt Slonem Keeps It Mystical
Laura Rathe and Hunt Slonem held fort at Laura Rathe Fine Art opening for Year of the Rabbit (Photo by Jacob Power Photography) Houston and Dallas art lovers celebrated the Year of the Rabbit at Laura Rathe Fine Art with the bunny master himself Hunt Slonem. With two opening receptions, held back-to-back nights at the Laura Rathe galleries in Houston and Dallas, the museum-collected painter anointed the Lunar New Year by introducing his newest solo exhibit, fittingly titled “Year of the Rabbit.”
papercitymag.com
Houston Home Building Mogul Shares the Story of His Remarkable Rise — David Weekley Knows Comebacks
Leslie Sasser, Jenny Elkins, Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army annual dinner held at The Houstonian Hotel. (Photo by Phillip Burn) What: The Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Dinner. Where: The Houstonian Hotel. PC Moment: As founder and chairman of one of the largest privately held homebuilding firms in...
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
Eater
An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week
The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks Sister Event, Eat Drink HTX, Offers Steep Discounts at Your Fave Casual Spots
HERE’S YOUR CHANCE to dine out on a dime and do good next week. Eat Drink HTXreturns beginning Feb. 15, and the 2023 menus are now live. So kick your appetites in gear, take a sneak peek at the discounted meals, and start planning your delish outings for the month.
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
cw39.com
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren’t many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo. We’re talking pasta and fettuccine alfredo on Tuesday, February 7 as...
Everything to know about Viet-Cajun crawfish, Houston's signature cuisine
The fusion of Vietnamese and Louisiana flavors made a home for itself in the city.
Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City
AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
thetexastasty.com
The 25 Best Dessert Spots in Houston
When out and about for any occasion, dessert is a course you don’t want to miss, and Houston won’t disappoint, with a vast selection of cookies, cakes, and other treats made for any sweet tooth. From crumbles, melts, and chocolates to popsicles, pies, and creams, we compiled a list of unrivaled places serving the most delicious confections, so be sure to grab a friend, grab a meal, and don’t forget to stay for dessert!
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Number One in Home Building in 2023?
LAS VEGAS – (Realty News Report) – Houston is in a position to lead the nation in single-family construction in 2023 as Texas markets continue to dominate in home building, according to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2022, Houston led the...
This stunning Houston home shows an architect's imagination unleashed
You will want to see the library in this home's turret.
2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'
One concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood apartments or others in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
cw39.com
Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff
HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
Comments / 0