Houston, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Major Leases in Downtown Skyscrapers

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – An energy company and a law firm have major leases in the 4 million-SF Houston Center development, a Brookfield Properties campus in downtown Houston. Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing, PLLC, a national trial law firm, and MRC Global (US) Inc., a leading distributor...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Year of the Rabbit Takes On an Arty Twist In Houston and Dallas — Hunt Slonem Keeps It Mystical

Laura Rathe and Hunt Slonem held fort at Laura Rathe Fine Art opening for Year of the Rabbit (Photo by Jacob Power Photography) Houston and Dallas art lovers celebrated the Year of the Rabbit at Laura Rathe Fine Art with the bunny master himself Hunt Slonem. With two opening receptions, held back-to-back nights at the Laura Rathe galleries in Houston and Dallas, the museum-collected painter anointed the Lunar New Year by introducing his newest solo exhibit, fittingly titled “Year of the Rabbit.”
DALLAS, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week

The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City

AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
thetexastasty.com

The 25 Best Dessert Spots in Houston

When out and about for any occasion, dessert is a course you don’t want to miss, and Houston won’t disappoint, with a vast selection of cookies, cakes, and other treats made for any sweet tooth. From crumbles, melts, and chocolates to popsicles, pies, and creams, we compiled a list of unrivaled places serving the most delicious confections, so be sure to grab a friend, grab a meal, and don’t forget to stay for dessert!
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Number One in Home Building in 2023?

LAS VEGAS – (Realty News Report) – Houston is in a position to lead the nation in single-family construction in 2023 as Texas markets continue to dominate in home building, according to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders. In 2022, Houston led the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Winners of the 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!. This...
HOUSTON, TX

