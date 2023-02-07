Read full article on original website
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
iheart.com
Tow Bans in Effect in Eastern Iowa Due to Snowfall
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Tow bans are in effect for parts of eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall. Tow bans are in effect until further notice in the following counties:. The Iowa Department of Transportation says vehicles that veer off the road cannot be towed until road conditions improve. More information on Iowa road conditions is available on the Iowa Department of Transportation website.
Iowa, This Big Fabuloso Recall Could Include The Bottle You Have
A bright, colorful cleaner is the latest recall from store shelves. If you use the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso, you'll need to check your bottle ASAP. A recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling some of them because they might be contaminated with bacteria.
Michaels Saw A Police Standoff While In Wisconsin
While up in Wisconsin this weekend, Michaels encountered something he hadn't seen before - a full-blown police standoff. According to the Sawyer County Record, the standoff began and ended on Friday, February 3rd after a suspect stabbed someone inside of the Get Hooked Bar & Grill. The bar shared a...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations
The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
97X
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WQAD
Iowans will have to wait just a while longer for mobile ID app
The Iowa Department of Transportation originally announced that the app would be available sometime in 2022. There's no timeline for when it will be introduced.
Living In Iowa And Still Have Your Ex’s Stuff? Trade It For Wine With This Company
Valentine's Day is less than a week away but one winery is ready to make a deal. We all have stuff that lurks around after a relationship ends. Maybe it's one of the ten hoodies you stole from him. Maybe it's the hair straightener she left at your house. Maybe it's a gift that they gave you for your last birthday. Really, it can be painful to look at those things and after a while, you just have to get rid of them. Just in time for Valentine's, Chateau Ste. Michelle is ready to help you do just that.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is 100-thousand dollars richer after winning an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Quinton Kruse bought a 10 dollar “Triple Tripler” scratch game at a Casey’s General Store in Urbana, winning the top prize.
No Crankiness Allowed: You’ve Never Seen a Festival Like This in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin
I just love city-wide festivals. The more obscure the better in my opinion. In Rock Island, Illinois, the Ya Maka My Weekend festival is a great celebration of Jamaican culture. Up the river a bit, Fulton, has Dutch Days where people parade down Main Street in wooden shoes (after they sweep the road of course).
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
When Will Shamrock Shakes Come Back To Quad Cities McDonald’s?
The classic Shamrock Shake will soon make a return to McDonald's spots in Iowa and Illinois. If you also are already over all of the Valentine's Day fluff, let me invite you to shift your focus to the holiday that follows: St. Patrick's Day. Something that's really become a staple of the American St. Patrick's Day season are Shamrock Shakes from McDonald's. How and why that happened I couldn't tell you but alas here we are.
Eastern Iowa Restaurant Wants You To Shred Your Ex For Free Wings
If you have a picture of your ex in your house, apartment, or on your phone that needs to no longer exist and Hooters has the perfect way to get rid of it while being rewarded at the same time. Once again, on Valentine’s Day, Hooters invites all guests who...
97X
