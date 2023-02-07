ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro on West Market Street, police say

By Dolan Reynolds, Justyn Melrose
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poY29_0kf49U5p00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges after a fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro police arrested Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem.

Hunter has been charged with:

  • second-degree murder
  • four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the Intent to inflict serious injury
  • possession of a firearm by a felon

Last week, police confirmed that six victims of the shooting are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, and two others “should be returning home soon,” according to the police department.

Greensboro teen charged in connection to shooting death on St. Croix Place, police say

At around 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers came to Southside Johnny’s after receiving a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found seven gunshot victims who were all taken to the hospital, some of whom were in life-threatening conditions.

One of the victims, Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, of Greensboro, died of his injuries, and police began a homicide investigation.

Police believe a fight inside the club led to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in accident on NC-42

According to authorities, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident on NC-42 West, near I-40, on Wednesday evening. Sometime before 9:30 p.m. the rider was reportedly passing a car when he ended up in the turning lane on the wrong side of a concrete median. He was ejected from his bike after hitting the median.
CLEVELAND, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy