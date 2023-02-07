ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

WIBX 950

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
Big Frog 104

Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs

In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
GLENVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

Unique Night Prowl Tours Offered at Utica Zoo

Animal lovers have a unique opportunity to enjoy the Utica Zoo under a different light. The zoo is allowing guests to be led on a guided excursion around the property to learn about, and possibly meet, their collection of nocturnal animals and adaptations. They're calling it a 'Night Prowl' tour and the first is planned for next Friday night, February 17th, beginning at 5:30, officials have announced.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
