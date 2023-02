Appleton City Masonic Lodge #412 will have their annual pancake breakfast Sunday, February 12 from 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Hall, 219 E. 3rd St. Meals are $8 for all you can eat. Children 5 and under eat free. Eat inside or carry out is available. There will also be raffles for cash prizes.

