Michael DeWayne Reynolds
Michael DeWayne Reynolds, 60, of Bedford, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on September 26, 1962 in Plainville, Indiana to Samuel and Carolyn (Leathco) Reynolds. Michael worked alongside his father for many years doing manual labor jobs and helping others. Family left...
Jimmie Lee Morrison
Jimmie Lee Morrison, 79, passed with his wife by his side on February 4, 2023. He was born to Herb and Ruby (Hagemeier) Morrison on April 22, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma (Murray) Morrison; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gary Jones; son, Michael Morrison (Regina); daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Kirchoff; grandchildren are Harrison Hislip (Cydnee Witsman), Audrey Hislip (Jared DeBuisseret), Cole and Zach Kirchoff, Joshua (Sarah) Morrison and Jarek (Ashlee) Morrison. Great grandchildren Zaela, Rogan, Lilah, Ariah, Emmitt and Ledger Morrison. His niece Heather Jones and great-nephew Willem Jones.
Marcella May Pruiett
Marcella May Pruiett, 99, formerly of Washington, IN, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday Morning, February 5, 2023, at Wickshire Assisted Living, Indianapolis, IN. Marcella was born on May 7, 1923, in Loogootee, IN. She is the daughter of William and Effie M. (Evans) Carroll. Marcella married Raymond Pruiett...
Marilyn J. Gee
80, of Bedford, formerly of Shoals, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bedford. Born January 16, 1943, in Greenville, Indiana, she was the daughter of John and Katherine (Solsberry) Tobias. She married Paul Gee and he preceded her in death in 2001. Marilyn...
Marvin Thompson, Jr.
Marvin Thompson, Jr., 67, passed away at the Washington Nursing Center on February 6, 2023. He was born in Washington, July 21, 1955, to Marvin Elwood and Eva Pearl (Holt) Thompson. Marvin was employed earlier at Perdue Farms. He was a music lover who owned his own set of drums,...
Shannon L. Wichman
Shannon L. Wichman, 52, passed away with her parents at her side while at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on February 4, 2023. She was born in Washington, September 5, 1970, to Philip L. and Cynthia D. (Moore) Wichman. Shannon was employed at Wichman’s Landscaping as a cashier. Known to be...
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
Jane Ann Beard Celebration Reception Tonight
A long-time Purdue Extension educator in Daviess County will be honored with a special reception tonight. Jane Ann Beard has served as the local Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development Director for 44 years and officially stepped down for retirement this month. A reception will be held in her honor...
Mitchell Officer Still Hospitalized
One officer in the Mitchell, Indiana shooting is still hospitalized. The Lawrence County deputy who was wounded has already been released, but Mitchell Officer Christian Anderson remains hospitalized with a shoulder wound. The city’s police chief says he’ll stay in the hospital for a little while longer. Anderson...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Wind Advisory valid at Feb 9, 4:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Feb 9, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/SJ6LOH3Qqa https://t.co/hTbWBBF232. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed...
Be Prepared For Out-Of-Town Traffic in Washington For Multiple Basketball Tournaments
Just a heads up to Washington restaurants and businesses: Washington will be hosting the Hatchet Classic Boys Youth Basketball Tournament this weekend, as well as the sectional, regional, and semistate high school tournaments on March 4, 11, and 18th. We are going to have lots of visitors shopping and eating...
WAMW Sports
In local basketball some records are being broken. As reported by Hatched Historian Bob Padgett, Brycen Neidigh passed Kevin Decker on the all time list of most 3 – point field goals in a season. Neidigh now has 72 on the year passing the old mark of 67. None bigger thus far than the buzzer beater at Forest Park on Tuesday night.
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
Vincennes House Fire on State St.
The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
