The Daviess County Council approved a property tax abatement for the four operating companies on the new microelectronics campus at the West Gate at Crane. This was the last step in the process. There will be periodic checkups, and after 10 years, they will be back before the council once again. The Council unanimously agreed to move forward. Economic development agreements will be finalized with the commissioners for the four companies managing expectations from both the county and the companies. StrongBox will own and lease the property. Things are proceeding along nicely, according to Bryant Niehoff with the Economic Development Corporation. In other business, at the short meeting yesterday, Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison gave his annual report to the board.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO