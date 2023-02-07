Read full article on original website
Jimmie Lee Morrison
Jimmie Lee Morrison, 79, passed with his wife by his side on February 4, 2023. He was born to Herb and Ruby (Hagemeier) Morrison on April 22, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma (Murray) Morrison; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gary Jones; son, Michael Morrison (Regina); daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Kirchoff; grandchildren are Harrison Hislip (Cydnee Witsman), Audrey Hislip (Jared DeBuisseret), Cole and Zach Kirchoff, Joshua (Sarah) Morrison and Jarek (Ashlee) Morrison. Great grandchildren Zaela, Rogan, Lilah, Ariah, Emmitt and Ledger Morrison. His niece Heather Jones and great-nephew Willem Jones.
Marilyn J. Gee
80, of Bedford, formerly of Shoals, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bedford. Born January 16, 1943, in Greenville, Indiana, she was the daughter of John and Katherine (Solsberry) Tobias. She married Paul Gee and he preceded her in death in 2001. Marilyn...
Michael DeWayne Reynolds
Michael DeWayne Reynolds, 60, of Bedford, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on September 26, 1962 in Plainville, Indiana to Samuel and Carolyn (Leathco) Reynolds. Michael worked alongside his father for many years doing manual labor jobs and helping others. Family left...
Marcella May Pruiett
Marcella May Pruiett, 99, formerly of Washington, IN, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday Morning, February 5, 2023, at Wickshire Assisted Living, Indianapolis, IN. Marcella was born on May 7, 1923, in Loogootee, IN. She is the daughter of William and Effie M. (Evans) Carroll. Marcella married Raymond Pruiett...
Matthew G. Dillon
Matthew G. Dillon passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Linda White Hospice Center in Evansville. Matt was born in Vincennes on June 30, 1964. He was a Winslow Eskimo, a 1982 graduate of Pike. Central High School, then enlisted in the UNITED STATES ARMY. He loved the country...
Jack Timothy McNutt
Jack Timothy McNutt, 64, of Odon, Indiana, passed away with family by his side, on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 9, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to Jack F. and Betty (Bagnall) McNutt. Jack married his loving wife, Helen (Loggie) McNutt on February 14, 2002.
Shannon L. Wichman
Shannon L. Wichman, 52, passed away with her parents at her side while at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on February 4, 2023. She was born in Washington, September 5, 1970, to Philip L. and Cynthia D. (Moore) Wichman. Shannon was employed at Wichman’s Landscaping as a cashier. Known to be...
Mitchell Officer Still Hospitalized
One officer in the Mitchell, Indiana shooting is still hospitalized. The Lawrence County deputy who was wounded has already been released, but Mitchell Officer Christian Anderson remains hospitalized with a shoulder wound. The city’s police chief says he’ll stay in the hospital for a little while longer. Anderson...
Jane Ann Beard Celebration Reception Tonight
A long-time Purdue Extension educator in Daviess County will be honored with a special reception tonight. Jane Ann Beard has served as the local Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development Director for 44 years and officially stepped down for retirement this month. A reception will be held in her honor...
WAMW Sports
In local basketball some records are being broken. As reported by Hatched Historian Bob Padgett, Brycen Neidigh passed Kevin Decker on the all time list of most 3 – point field goals in a season. Neidigh now has 72 on the year passing the old mark of 67. None bigger thus far than the buzzer beater at Forest Park on Tuesday night.
Vincennes House Fire on State St.
The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
Recent Noteworthy Arrests In Our Area
A 19-year-old Washington man was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriffs Department and WPD yesterday at 5 p.m. Dimitri Alexander Burton, 19, was arrested on one count of rape, two counts of child molesting, and two counts of child molesting by fondling or touching a child under 14. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond.
Night to Shine Prom Night This Friday – Volunteers Needed!
The Night to Shine is back this Friday night at Highland Woods in Vincennes. After two years of going virtual due to COVID, the event will be in person at Highland Woods on Friday. Kim Burkhart, one of the organizers of the event, tells us lots of volunteers are still needed to make this a big success…
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dimitri A. Burton, 19, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, two counts of Child Molesting, and two counts of Child Molesting Fondling or touching child under 14. Bond was set at $200,000. Dereck Winninger, 32, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon....
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
Washington Highway 50 Project
Washington Mayor Dave Rhoads gave us an update this week on the Highway 50 project. Preliminary work has been going on the past few weeks, and the Mayor says bids will be opened on Friday. Construction will be starting in April. There will be delays along the way, and the...
Daviess County Council Meeting Notes
The Daviess County Council approved a property tax abatement for the four operating companies on the new microelectronics campus at the West Gate at Crane. This was the last step in the process. There will be periodic checkups, and after 10 years, they will be back before the council once again. The Council unanimously agreed to move forward. Economic development agreements will be finalized with the commissioners for the four companies managing expectations from both the county and the companies. StrongBox will own and lease the property. Things are proceeding along nicely, according to Bryant Niehoff with the Economic Development Corporation. In other business, at the short meeting yesterday, Daviess County Sheriff Gary Allison gave his annual report to the board.
Take 5 For Our Community – CEO Class, An Evening With Young Entrepreneurs
Daviess County CEO Class presents an Evening with Young Entrepreneurs, Feb 16th 6:30pm at Antioch Bible Church. Ella Grissom and Jaylynn Allen give us all the details, listen to the full interview here…
Washington and Loogootee Primary Election Candidates
Washington will have one contested race in the upcoming May primary election. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger Scott Rainey. Also adding his name to the ballot before the deadline was Jerry Sidebottom, who will face Mayor Dave Rhoads in the General Election. All other open seats will be uncontested.
Daviess County Health Department Asking for Hygiene Items to Make Hygiene Kits for the Community
The Daviess County Health Department is asking for your support. The department is asking for donations of items to make hygiene kits! Hygiene kits are an essential part of keeping healthy. These kits, which contain items such as soap, toothbrushes, and other basic necessities, will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them. By donating to this effort, we can make a difference in the lives of some of our fellow community members. Some items the health department is asking for are Shampoo & Conditioners, Razors & Shaving Cream, Underwear & Socks (all sizes and ages), Soap, Body Wash & Lotion, and all similar hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the Daviess County Health Department at 300 E. Hefron Street in the Government Center by February 28.
