wspa.com
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
wspa.com
Murdaugh paralegal details how his alleged financial crimes came to light in murder trial
FOX Carolina
Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Man stabbed to death at Mauldin apartment
A man was stabbed to death at an apartment Wednesday morning in Mauldin.
wspa.com
Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses
Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
Juvenile suspect charged for shooting in Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a shooting.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
Man found dead at public park in the Upstate
An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead at a public park in Laurens County, Wednesday. The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a possibly unresponsive man at the Clinton City Park.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified
The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Spartanburg Co. crash
One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
orangeandbluepress.com
South Carolina Deputies Shot a Man After Repeatedly Stabbing a K-9 During Standoff
A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, however, the dog is expected to recover from the attack. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened the police with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. Holcomb’s family in the house was evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and rip gas failed, then deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had blockaded himself.
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting that left popular restaurant worker in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile was arrested days after an employee of a popular restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home, deputies said Wednesday. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies charged the juvenile in the Feb. 3 shooting of Alejandro Cedillo-Morales. He said...
Student cut during fight on Upstate school bus, 1 charged
A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.
FOX Carolina
Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.
