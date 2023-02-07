Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Bradenton man, 59, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of US 41, south of 51st Ave. Drive West around 9:02 p.m.

While the 59-year-old was attempting to cross the road, a Bradenton woman, 31, and a Bradenton man, 38, were traveling south on US 41. Officials stated that the man and woman struck the pedestrian.

After the Bradenton man was struck, another car driven by a Bradenton man, 79, struck him again.

When police arrived on the scene, the 59-year-old was pronounced dead. No one else sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation.

