Washington, IN

Marcella May Pruiett

Marcella May Pruiett, 99, formerly of Washington, IN, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday Morning, February 5, 2023, at Wickshire Assisted Living, Indianapolis, IN. Marcella was born on May 7, 1923, in Loogootee, IN. She is the daughter of William and Effie M. (Evans) Carroll. Marcella married Raymond Pruiett...
WASHINGTON, IN
Michael DeWayne Reynolds

Michael DeWayne Reynolds, 60, of Bedford, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on September 26, 1962 in Plainville, Indiana to Samuel and Carolyn (Leathco) Reynolds. Michael worked alongside his father for many years doing manual labor jobs and helping others. Family left...
BEDFORD, IN
Dennis Elwood Boring

Dennis Elwood Boring, 84, of Washington, IN, went to his heavenly home February 3rd, 2023. He was born in Washington, Indiana on January 3, 1939 to the late Walter E. Boring and Hazel M. (Cannady) Boring. He married, the love of his life, Rhonda D. Crowder of Shoals, IN on May 31st, 1980.He was associated with his parents in the grocery business Boring’s IGA for many years and later was in the laundry business Boring’s Coin Laundries located in Washington, Loogootee, West Baden, and Paoli Indiana. In April 1993 he was appointed manager of the City of Washington Animal Control and Adoption Facility where he was employed for 15 years. He graduated from Washington High School in 1957 and Vincennes University in 1959. He was past President of the Washington Kiwania’s Club and a former Volunteer Fireman for Daviess County Indiana. He served in the U.S. Army & was stationed primarily in Fort Bliss Texas & White Sands Missal Range New Mexico. Over the years he enjoyed staying active riding his motorcycle, traveling, skiing, hiking, canoeing, visiting State and National Parks, amusement parks, museums, going to zoos & spending time with his family and pets Sophie & Bella. . Dennis was a devoted and loving husband, father, and Pappy. He will be so deeply missed by all.
WASHINGTON, IN
Jimmie Lee Morrison

Jimmie Lee Morrison, 79, passed with his wife by his side on February 4, 2023. He was born to Herb and Ruby (Hagemeier) Morrison on April 22, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma (Murray) Morrison; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gary Jones; son, Michael Morrison (Regina); daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Kirchoff; grandchildren are Harrison Hislip (Cydnee Witsman), Audrey Hislip (Jared DeBuisseret), Cole and Zach Kirchoff, Joshua (Sarah) Morrison and Jarek (Ashlee) Morrison. Great grandchildren Zaela, Rogan, Lilah, Ariah, Emmitt and Ledger Morrison. His niece Heather Jones and great-nephew Willem Jones.
VINCENNES, IN
Brian Drew Hawkins

Brian Drew Hawkins, 56, of Shoals, passed away February 1, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Born March 14, 1966 in Washington, Indiana, he was the son of William H and Bonnie (Osborne) Hawkins. Brian graduated from Shoals High School with the class of 1984. Brian worked for the...
SHOALS, IN
Jack Timothy McNutt

Jack Timothy McNutt, 64, of Odon, Indiana, passed away with family by his side, on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 9, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to Jack F. and Betty (Bagnall) McNutt. Jack married his loving wife, Helen (Loggie) McNutt on February 14, 2002.
ODON, IN
WAMW Sports

In local basketball some records are being broken. As reported by Hatched Historian Bob Padgett, Brycen Neidigh passed Kevin Decker on the all time list of most 3 – point field goals in a season. Neidigh now has 72 on the year passing the old mark of 67. None bigger thus far than the buzzer beater at Forest Park on Tuesday night.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Marilyn J. Gee

80, of Bedford, formerly of Shoals, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bedford. Born January 16, 1943, in Greenville, Indiana, she was the daughter of John and Katherine (Solsberry) Tobias. She married Paul Gee and he preceded her in death in 2001. Marilyn...
BEDFORD, IN
Matthew G. Dillon

Matthew G. Dillon passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Linda White Hospice Center in Evansville. Matt was born in Vincennes on June 30, 1964. He was a Winslow Eskimo, a 1982 graduate of Pike. Central High School, then enlisted in the UNITED STATES ARMY. He loved the country...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boys' Basketball 2A Sectional to move to Washington, IN

Boys’ Basketball 2A Sectional to move to Washington, …. Boys' Basketball 2A Sectional to move to Washington, IN. People pose with Dolly Parton cutout for a good cause. People pose with Dolly Parton cutout for a good cause. Region prepares for 2024 total solar eclipse. Region prepares for 2024...
WASHINGTON, IN
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
HAUBSTADT, IN
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Jane Ann Beard Celebration Reception Tonight

A long-time Purdue Extension educator in Daviess County will be honored with a special reception tonight. Jane Ann Beard has served as the local Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development Director for 44 years and officially stepped down for retirement this month. A reception will be held in her honor...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Meet the 5 Candidates Vying to be Evansville, Indiana’s Next Mayor

Mayor Winnecke has served Evansville for the past eleven years. This past July Mayor Winnecke released a statement that could shake up our city's government. When I decided to run I never anticipated how much I would enjoy this job. Quite simply, it has been the most fulfilling 11 years of my professional career. I expect that'll be the case for year 12 too. There is much work still to do. Despite having the very best people to serve and the consistently rewarding nature of the job, the time will come for you all to choose another person to lead this city for the next term and beyond. I will not be seeking re-election in 2023. As I finish my third and final term, much will be said, even written, about what Evansville has achieved over my last decade serving you. I hope it starts with this: nothing of any significance, specifically the work done every day to improve the lives of those who call our city home, would have been possible without a collective, unified effort by the community. Any credit I've received, any achievements my administration has had, were because of the people of this city. That will always be the case, because this is the very best city in America to live, work, and raise a family. Thank you to Carol and my family for standing with me every step of the way. None of this would have been possible without their support. And thank you Evansville for the opportunity to serve as your mayor. It has been my honor."
EVANSVILLE, IN
3A, Sectional 31 moving from Southridge to the Hatchet House

The 3A, Indiana High School boys basketball sectional 31 is being moved from Southridge High School to the Hatchet House in Washington. This is due to one sectional school needing wheelchair access tot he floor that Southridge was notified last month about and can't provide at this time. This seven...
WASHINGTON, IN
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
Washington and Loogootee Primary Election Candidates

Washington will have one contested race in the upcoming May primary election. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger Scott Rainey. Also adding his name to the ballot before the deadline was Jerry Sidebottom, who will face Mayor Dave Rhoads in the General Election. All other open seats will be uncontested.
LOOGOOTEE, IN

