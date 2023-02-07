(Oblong) – Rising prices are nothing new and they seem to affect every aspect of our lives. The Village of Oblong recently announced a water fee increase. According to Oblong Mayor, Teresa Fielder, after reviewing the current financial condition of the water system and considering the ever-increasing costs of supplies, materials, and operating expenses, along with increases in rates from water suppliers over the past 5 years, the Water Committee has suggested an increase of $3 to the Village’s minimum fee. She says adding this cost to the minimum fee will spread the cost over the Villages’ entire customer base. This increase will be reflected on the bill you will receive in April. See the full breakdown of the rate increase at the link below.

