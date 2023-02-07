Read full article on original website
IDOC Announces Trainee Screening
(Undated) – If you are interested in a career in corrections put February 25th on your schedule. According to Illinois Department of Corrections Public Information Officer, Naomi Puzzello, a Correctional Officer Trainee screening will be held at Richland County High School in Olney on February 25th. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or national of the United States, permanent U.S. resident, or registered alien who is authorized to work in the United States, and who is at least 18 years old with a High School Diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license. Those interested are first asked to apply at Illinois.gov/idoc before attending the screening. Sign-in will run from 7:30 am-8:30 am. Those attending the screening should plan on being at the school until at least 5 pm on the 25th.
Mandatory Athletic Code Meeting Announced at RHS
(Robinson) – Robinson High School athletes and parents of athletes are reminded about the upcoming mandatory Athletic Code Meeting. According to RHS Athletic Director, Tara Apple, the meeting will be held Wednesday, February 15th at 5:15 pm in the RHS Cafetorium. Athletes and their parents must attend if they have not already attended a meeting this school year and intend to play Spring sports. Apple reminds athletes and their parents that you only have to attend one meeting per year.
Oblong Chamber Announces Location Change for Meeting
(Oblong) – The Oblong Chamber of Commerce will meet tomorrow. However, the location of the meeting has been changed. The Oblong Chamber meeting has been moved to The Farley Room at the Oblong Community Center. On the agenda, they are set to look at the 2023 nominations of officers and get an update on the banquet and golf outing fundraiser. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held at 5:30 pm.
Village of Oblong Announces Water Fee Increase
(Oblong) – Rising prices are nothing new and they seem to affect every aspect of our lives. The Village of Oblong recently announced a water fee increase. According to Oblong Mayor, Teresa Fielder, after reviewing the current financial condition of the water system and considering the ever-increasing costs of supplies, materials, and operating expenses, along with increases in rates from water suppliers over the past 5 years, the Water Committee has suggested an increase of $3 to the Village’s minimum fee. She says adding this cost to the minimum fee will spread the cost over the Villages’ entire customer base. This increase will be reflected on the bill you will receive in April. See the full breakdown of the rate increase at the link below.
Lawrence County to Hold Solid Waste Public Hearing
(Lawrenceville) – Lawrence County residents are encouraged to attend a public hearing this afternoon. The hearing is for a proposed solid waste ordinance being considered by the county. The ordinance is about the proper handling and disposal of scrap and waste materials in unincorporated areas of the county. The County Board will be holding the public hearing in the board meeting room at the Lawrence County Courthouse beginning at 4 pm.
Lady Maroons Fall to North Clay
(Robinson) — The RHS Lady Maroons wrapped up the regular season last night with a loss to North Clay 65-55. With the loss, the girls fall to 19-8 overall. The Lady Maroons will be back on the hardwood Monday night in Regional action from Flora.
Maroons Pick Up Win Over Terre Haute
(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons improved their record last night with a 53-49 win over Terre Haute North. With the win, the Maroons improve to 16-11 overall. They will be back on the hardwood Friday for an LIC road game against Red Hill. The RHS Lady Maroons are off until they begin Regional play Monday.
