wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office creates new detective position with local ATF Task Force
Officials at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a new position has been created as a partnership between the sheriff's office and the local Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Task Force. Sheriff Noah Robinson announced the news on Thursday, and said that the Vanderburgh County Council had approved his request...
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
wevv.com
Death of 20-year-old McLean County man under investigation
The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 20-year-old McLean County man. KSP officials say they went to a home on West Second Street in Calhoun early Thursday morning around 3:20 a.m., where they found the 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. They say...
wevv.com
Fentanyl overdose deaths in Vanderburgh County defined by zip code
The fentanyl crisis in our community continues to claim lives. For the first time, we’re getting a better understanding of where those overdoses are happening in our community. Fentantyl overdoses can and are happening everywhere, in every neighborhood. Data 44News received from the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office gives us...
WBKO
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
wevv.com
Coroner called to Evansville Dollar General after person reportedly hit by car
The coroner has been called to the Dollar General store at Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue after a person was reportedly hit by a car. Man dies after being hit by driver in Evansville Dollar General parking lot. The coroner has been called to the Dollar General store at Stringtown...
Two arrests made after string of Daviess County burglaries
Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they have been investigating a series of related burglaries and thefts that took place throughout Daviess County from mid 2022 to January 2023.
14news.com
Two arrested in Spencer Co. for drugs found during traffic stop
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop. Officials say a couple of weeks ago, a deputy discovered drugs in a vehicle after pulling a driver on US 231. They say the drugs are being...
wevv.com
Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators looking for info on Gibson County funeral home fire
The investigation into the fire that destroyed a historic funeral home in Owensville, Indiana, continues with help from state investigators. Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are now looking into the incident, and seeking information from the public to help determine the cause. As we reported, the fire broke out just...
Lansing Daily
Walmart Employee Caught on Camera Taking $46,000 From Store—Officials
An Indiana Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working for the company, according to reports. Kyesha Moredock of Evansville has been accused of taking a possible $225,000 from Walmart, according to a 14 News report. Evansville Police Department initially opened an investigation in May, after Walmart Asset Protection came to the police to report an alleged theft. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
wevv.com
Traffic alert: large pothole impacting drivers in Posey County
A large pothole on SR 62 in Posey county made for a disastrous commute for some drivers. According to Indiana State Police, the large pot hole is on the SR62 EB passing lane. The hazard is located just west of Posey County Line Road. As of Wednesday evening, police tell...
14news.com
4th person charged in Ohio Co. boarding school abuse case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fourth person has been indicted in connection with an abuse investigation involving Pilgrim’s Rest Boarding School in Ohio County. [PREVIOUS: 3 accused of abuse at Ohio Co. boarding school make court appearances]. Court records show 26-year-old George Servin is charged with 21 counts...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department shares warning on financial sextortion crimes
Tuesday is "Safer Internet Day," and the Evansville Police Department is participating by bringing awareness to financial sextortion crimes. EPD says it's sharing a joint warning from the FBI and its other international law enforcement partners about the global financial sextortion crisis, which exploit minors and other individuals around the world.
warricknews.com
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges
NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
wevv.com
Man having 'crisis' taken to hospital after entering Gibson County school, sheriff says
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says there was an incident at a school in Haubstadt, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff's office says multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Haubstadt Community School on North Fifth Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about a man trying to get inside.
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
14news.com
Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
