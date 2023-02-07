ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

14news.com

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Death of 20-year-old McLean County man under investigation

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 20-year-old McLean County man. KSP officials say they went to a home on West Second Street in Calhoun early Thursday morning around 3:20 a.m., where they found the 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. They say...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Fentanyl overdose deaths in Vanderburgh County defined by zip code

The fentanyl crisis in our community continues to claim lives. For the first time, we’re getting a better understanding of where those overdoses are happening in our community. Fentantyl overdoses can and are happening everywhere, in every neighborhood. Data 44News received from the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office gives us...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKO

Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
OWENSBORO, KY
Lansing Daily

Walmart Employee Caught on Camera Taking $46,000 From Store—Officials

An Indiana Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working for the company, according to reports. Kyesha Moredock of Evansville has been accused of taking a possible $225,000 from Walmart, according to a 14 News report. Evansville Police Department initially opened an investigation in May, after Walmart Asset Protection came to the police to report an alleged theft. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

4th person charged in Ohio Co. boarding school abuse case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fourth person has been indicted in connection with an abuse investigation involving Pilgrim’s Rest Boarding School in Ohio County. [PREVIOUS: 3 accused of abuse at Ohio Co. boarding school make court appearances]. Court records show 26-year-old George Servin is charged with 21 counts...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Police Department shares warning on financial sextortion crimes

Tuesday is "Safer Internet Day," and the Evansville Police Department is participating by bringing awareness to financial sextortion crimes. EPD says it's sharing a joint warning from the FBI and its other international law enforcement partners about the global financial sextortion crisis, which exploit minors and other individuals around the world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges

NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
NEWBURGH, IN
104.1 WIKY

Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked

Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages. Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County. More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville. Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without...
EVANSVILLE, IN

