An Indiana Walmart employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars while working for the company, according to reports. Kyesha Moredock of Evansville has been accused of taking a possible $225,000 from Walmart, according to a 14 News report. Evansville Police Department initially opened an investigation in May, after Walmart Asset Protection came to the police to report an alleged theft.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO