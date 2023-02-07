Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Mixed-use development in Matthews making changes after pushback from neighbors
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A proposed mixed-use development in Matthews is making changes after pushback from people living in the area. The developer of Santé Matthews is reducing the amount of high-density housing but some say it’s not enough. The main issue some neighbors have had with the...
Consultant: Naming rights for new 'festival district' uptown could bring in $137 million by 2045
A consultant told a Charlotte City Council committee Monday that the city could generate nearly $140 million by 2045 selling naming rights for a new “festival district” uptown on Brevard Street. To spur development in a quarter of uptown that's largely lagged aside from the Charlotte Hornets' arena,...
‘It’s fantastic’: Retired officer starts cab service in Waxhaw
In downtown Waxhaw, an historic Main Street is filled with businesses ready to serve customers.
WBTV
Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Independence Park’s $5.9 million facelift is expected to be complete in mid-March. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway.
Albemarle’s advanced research hub ready to roll with state, local incentives approved
Mecklenburg’s Board of County Commissioners last night approved $4.2 million worth of incentives for Albemarle Corp., the final step in a $14.2 million package from state and local government.
Is Charlotte’s transit governing board a rubber stamp? Plus: Looking at how the NC GOP stays in power
The Charlotte Area Transit System is governed — in theory — by the Metropolitan Transit Commission. The phrase in theory is critical. CATS has four years of MTC meeting minutes online. I read them all. The big takeaway: Over that time, the MTC has never voted against what...
Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
Sugar Creek corridor could get on-demand transit service, ‘mobility hubs’
Public transit could look a lot different for neighborhoods along West Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte. An Uber-like service is in the works, while the city is trying to get federal money to create what are called “mobility hubs.”. West Sugar Creek is four lanes with a narrow...
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
Witnesses: Woman assaulted near south Charlotte Quail Corners Harris Teeter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded Tuesday morning to a physical assault at a South Charlotte shopping center. A Queen City News crew came across the scene, where two police cars and a Charlotte Fire Department truck were on scene, and noticed a victim with what appeared to be an ice pack […]
WBTV
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
qcnews.com
Crash closes I-77 North south of Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The northbound lanes on Interstate 77 were closed Tuesday morning after a crash just south of Uptown Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT reported the crash just before 7:20 a.m. near Exit 7 for Clanton Road. Expect heavy traffic...
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
Vote deferred allowing office building in Birkdale Village
The vote was 3-3, with Mayor Melinda Bales breaking the tie and voting in favor of deferral. Commissioners Amber Kovacs, Dan Boone, and Rob Kidwell voted against deferring the decision.
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street).
kiss951.com
15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina
Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
qcnews.com
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
Dave’s Hot Chicken set to open second Charlotte restaurant in University City
The Los Angeles-based fast-casual chicken concept opens its 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 8932 J.M. Keynes Drive in University City on Feb. 10.
