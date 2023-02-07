ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE.org

Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?

Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Another controlled burn in northern Mecklenburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A controlled burn is being conducted at Latta Nature Preserve in northern Mecklenburg County Tuesday. Mecklenburg County Natural Resources is conducting the burn in the prairie area of the preserve from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Latta Nature Preserve is located in Huntersville near Mountain Island...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Crash closes I-77 North south of Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The northbound lanes on Interstate 77 were closed Tuesday morning after a crash just south of Uptown Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT reported the crash just before 7:20 a.m. near Exit 7 for Clanton Road. Expect heavy traffic...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina

Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC

