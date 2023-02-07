ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglassville, PA

local21news.com

PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
Daily Voice

Berks Driver Pistol Whipped Man In Parking Lot Fight: Police

A driver in Berks County faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he pistol-whipped another motorist in a fight at a restaurant parking lot. Wyomissing police were called to the Plaza Azteca Restaurant at the Berkshire Mall just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of possible shots fired, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting

Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
theconradhowler.org

Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead

On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
NEWPORT, DE
Shore News Network

17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza

NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

