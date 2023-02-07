Read full article on original website
Troopers release identity of 1 dead after Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead after the coroner responded to the scene of a Lancaster County car crash last night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 8. The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster...
local21news.com
PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
PennLive.com
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
Three Berks Teens Injured In Rt. 724 Crash: State Police
Three teenagers were seriously hurt in a two-car accident on Route 724 in Berks County Monday afternoon, authorities say. A driver in a Kia Sorrento was headed west on the highway in union Township just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. On the 1300 …
Mercury
Berks man leads police on 90 mph chase after crashing into fire truck
A Douglassville man led police on a high-speed chase through parts of three municipalities, and one covered bridge, after hitting an Oley Fire Company truck and the fire chief’s personal vehicle Monday evening in plain sight of a police officer, police said. The events began when the fire company...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Berks (PA) Man Leads Police on 90-MPH Chase After Crashing into Fire Truck
Feb. 7—A Douglassville man led police on a high-speed chase through parts of three municipalities, and one covered bridge, after hitting an Oley Fire Company truck and the fire chief’s personal vehicle Monday evening in plain sight of a police officer, police said. The events began when the...
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
local21news.com
18-year-old dead from Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old man from Lititz was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Salisbury Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), officers responded to the incident at 1:43 p.m. on Christmas Eve around the area of Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road.
Berks Driver Pistol Whipped Man In Parking Lot Fight: Police
A driver in Berks County faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he pistol-whipped another motorist in a fight at a restaurant parking lot. Wyomissing police were called to the Plaza Azteca Restaurant at the Berkshire Mall just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of possible shots fired, the department said in a statement.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting
Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
theconradhowler.org
Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead
On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
fox29.com
Police: 19-year-old driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Montgomery County
HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Montgomery County that left one person dead on Tuesday. According to Horsham Township Police, the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 300 block of County Line Road near the Norristown Road intersection. Authorities say the crash involved a...
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza
NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
Mercury
Verdict: Jury convicts Pottstown man of third-degree murder in fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A jury convicted a Pottstown man of a homicide charge, finding he acted with malice when he fatally shot another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. Gerald Scott Ramos,...
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
