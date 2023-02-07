ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu is strongly bullish but sellers can look for scalping opportunities soon

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was firmly bullish. The price headed into a cloud of resistance, which meant a pullback could occur. Bitcoin hovered about the $23.4k mark at press...
binbits.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”

Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
u.today

Here's SHIB Burn Rate's Reaction to Recent Shiba Inu Price Performance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB)? I'm So Close to Grabbing Meme Coins Again: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps By 10,000% As Network Hits New Milestone

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged by 22% in the last seven days, outperforming the majority of the crypto market. And the positive news doesn’t stop before Shibarium is rumored to be scheduled to hit the market next week, February 14, Valentine’s Day. The Shiba Inu Burn...
dailyhodl.com

Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy