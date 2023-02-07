Read full article on original website
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
VIDEO: 20 Juveniles Attack Dave & Buster’s Employee in Rochester
A scary video has surfaced of 20 under-aged kids attacking a Dave & Buster's employee in Rochester, New York. They were all in middle school or high school. The employee is now in the hospital. He was struck by someone with a closed fist, which soon led to him falling...
Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished
A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, Steiner Ave. in West...
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
New York State is seeing one of the most unique year's on record. The city that is parked between Syracuse and Buffalo is also perched between two of the most active Great Lakes and sure sees plenty of stormy winter days. But this year, so far, things are not what they used to be.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo
The truth is if you’re single in Buffalo, especially if your friends are settled down and starting a family, it can feel pretty lonely. And if you’re not coupled up around Valentine’s Day - ugh. It’s the worst. Buffalo was recently ranked the number one city...
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York. What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
The Last 10 Earthquakes We Felt In Buffalo, New York
We always think of Buffalo as the Snow Capital of the World, but now we’re getting a new rep. Buffalo, New York experienced an earthquake on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 EST, and it reminded all of us that earthquakes can happen in Western New York. But that doesn’t...
Looks Like Another Buffalo-Area Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
It’s always disappointing when we see a Buffalo-area business close. Rapidly rising inflation, coupled with trying to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, has left many local businesses - especially restaurants - struggling to stay afloat. Unfortunately, it looks like one popular area eatery has succumbed to...
Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]
In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again. Over 1 billion “Buffalo wings” (for lack of a better term) are expected to be consumed during the big game. And since we’re the home of the most iconic chicken wing, we know that there’s only one right way to eat those wings: with blue cheese.
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake
Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
Dangerous Winds, Power Outages Likely For Parts of New York State
The weather this week has been much different than the end of January, as we went from bitterly cold temperatures to warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year. For instance, it was single digits last week and then to 50 degrees on Monday. Wednesday is mid-30's for a high temperature but tomorrow will reach the mid-50's.
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
Rob Gronkowski Has Surprising Pick For Buffalo’s Best Wings
The future hall-of-fame tight end and Buffalo native weighs in with a not-so-predictable answer on who has Buffalo's best chicken wings. Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Western New York and frequently spends time here visiting his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
Jessie Pegula Reveals That Kim Pegula Went Into Cardiac Arrest
The Buffalo sports community is one of the most tight-knit communities you can think of. Between the Bills and Sabres, the power of sports is overwhelming. They bring family and friends closer together. The owners of both the Bills and Sabres are Terry and Kim Pegula. They purchased the Sabres...
