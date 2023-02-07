ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNY News

Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake

If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, Steiner Ave. in West...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
CNY News

Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo

The truth is if you’re single in Buffalo, especially if your friends are settled down and starting a family, it can feel pretty lonely. And if you’re not coupled up around Valentine’s Day - ugh. It’s the worst. Buffalo was recently ranked the number one city...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu

Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List

This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York. What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

The Last 10 Earthquakes We Felt In Buffalo, New York

We always think of Buffalo as the Snow Capital of the World, but now we’re getting a new rep. Buffalo, New York experienced an earthquake on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 EST, and it reminded all of us that earthquakes can happen in Western New York. But that doesn’t...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Looks Like Another Buffalo-Area Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

It’s always disappointing when we see a Buffalo-area business close. Rapidly rising inflation, coupled with trying to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, has left many local businesses - especially restaurants - struggling to stay afloat. Unfortunately, it looks like one popular area eatery has succumbed to...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]

In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again. Over 1 billion “Buffalo wings” (for lack of a better term) are expected to be consumed during the big game. And since we’re the home of the most iconic chicken wing, we know that there’s only one right way to eat those wings: with blue cheese.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

The Best Tweets From Yesterday’s Buffalo Earthquake

Buffalo was woken up early on Monday by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake. But while you were looking for what happened, people were tweeting some hilarious stuff. We lucked out. The earthquake that took place in Western New York wasn't serious. But after the year that we just had, it's nice to be able to make it through something like that and still be able to laugh about it a little.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo

How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Rob Gronkowski Has Surprising Pick For Buffalo’s Best Wings

The future hall-of-fame tight end and Buffalo native weighs in with a not-so-predictable answer on who has Buffalo's best chicken wings. Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Western New York and frequently spends time here visiting his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Jessie Pegula Reveals That Kim Pegula Went Into Cardiac Arrest

The Buffalo sports community is one of the most tight-knit communities you can think of. Between the Bills and Sabres, the power of sports is overwhelming. They bring family and friends closer together. The owners of both the Bills and Sabres are Terry and Kim Pegula. They purchased the Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy