kchanews.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
951thebull.com
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
KCRG.com
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
KCCI.com
Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash
REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
KGLO News
Mason City mayor disappointed in how state handled property tax formula mistake (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night set their February 21st meeting to hold the public hearing on setting the maximum property tax dollars to be levied for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget that starts in July. A state law change a few years ago...
KGLO News
Ask the Mayor — February 8, 2023 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel
Mason City mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on AM-1300 KGLO on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Listen back to/download the program via the audio player below.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack
MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City. Investigators say Smith hit another man...
KGLO News
Mason City man sentenced to jail time for assault at northeastern Mason City home
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to jail time after an assault at a northeastern Mason City home in 2020. A criminal complaint accused 39-year-old Brian Smith of assaulting another man a little before 1:00 AM on July 19th 2020 at a house in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face and head with a tire iron. The complaint says the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip and other minor cuts to the face.
KCRG.com
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
KGLO News
Mason City man placed on probation after Clear Lake vandalism spree, awaits trial on firearm possession charges
MASON CITY — It’s probation for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to damaging property including a Corvette at two different locations in Clear Lake in October, and now he awaits trial for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A criminal complaint accused 24-year-old...
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KGLO News
Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
CLEAR LAKE — Mason City woman has been jailed on arson charges. A criminal complaint accuses 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant of entering a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake on January 27th, where she allegedly started a fire in the basement, damaged several household items, and stole a hair dryer, hair straightener, a pair of shoes, and a bottle of prescription medication. Bryant is also accused of assaulting the owner of the home by causing bruising to the victim’s chest and scratches to the victim’s back. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom out of feat for their safety.
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night. At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people […]
KGLO News
Mason City council to consider development agreement with EVCO Holdings for golf car manufacturing facility
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a development agreement between the city and the company transforming the former ShopKo building into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility. EVCO Holdings LLC in September announced they were intending to purchase the former...
KGLO News
Jail time for Charles City man who crashed car into neighbor’s house
CHARLES CITY — It’s jail time for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior was accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.
