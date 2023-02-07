ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Boys Varsity Tennis beats Boone 4 – 3

Timber Creek Boys Varsity Tennis (2-0) Timber Creek Boys tennis defeated a tough Boone team 4-3, with TC’s Mazen Abouelhkeir and Santiago Nieto locking up the win during their doubles match. #GoWolves.
Boys Varsity Soccer beats #1 team in the state, Mandarin 2 – 1, Advances to Regional Semifinals

Timber Creek Boys Varsity Soccer (14-3-1) Congratulations to the Timber Creek boys varsity soccer team who took down the #1 team in the state, the Mandarin Mustangs 2-1 in the Regional Quarterfinals tonight. The Wolves will now look ahead to the Regional Semifinals where they will take on the East Ridge Knights this Saturday, February 11th at 7PM.
TC Athletics Spotlight | Our Nuno’s Cafe Student Athletes of the Month!

The Timber Creek Athletic Department would like to recognize and congratulate sophomore, Marlo “MJ” Clark and junior, Hayden Proulx on being voted as our Male and Female Nuno’s Cafe Student Athlete of the Month for January. They both exemplified what it is to be a true “Student Athlete” on the field and in the classroom with their hard work, sportsmanship and teamwork.
Improper golf cart parking problem at new Sawgrass Grove venue

Improper golf cart parking has become a problem at the new Sawgrass Grove venue in The Villages. Sawgrass Grove, which features McGrady’s Pub and the Box Car Stage, has rapidly developed a following since opening this past summer. Even though there are more than 200 parking spots, including eight...
Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza to Debut in Lake Mary

“I started to franchise with O 1 because it’s a unique concept in the world of pizza. It’s been very successful in all of its locations, producing incredible value. We have first-rate ingredients—both our tomato sauce and dough are sugar-free and rooted in old Italian recipes.”
Newsy Nuggets: Bison, lobster, noodles, beer, lamp shades

The Hangry Bison, the popular gourmet bison burger and bourbon restaurant from Joe Liguori, is looking to move beyond its two locations, in Winter Park and Winter Garden. Liguori is even willing to consider places without Winter in the name. Perhaps realizing he has a winning concept, Liguori is working...
Orlando weather: Toasty week before next cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 55 degrees | Today's high: 76 degrees. Main weather concerns: The next few days will be delightful across Central Florida. The skies will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper-70s across the coastal areas and near 80 inland areas. Warming temperatures continue over the next several days ahead of an advancing cold front.
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida

West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque

Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month

NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene. Just Salad is officially opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at  415 S. Orlando Ave. — grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road — with a grand opening set for next week.
