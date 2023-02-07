Read full article on original website
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Lake Mary 48 – 46, Advance to Regional Semifinals
Timber Creek Girls Varsity Basketball (16-10) Timber Creek defeat the Lake Mary Rams 48-46 and advance to the Regional Semifinals. Next up..the Wolves travel to Spruce Creek to take on the Hawks next Tuesday, February 14th at 7PM. #GoWolves.
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Basketball | Regional Quarterfinals vs Lake Mary Rams
Good luck to girls basketball and the coaching staff as the Lady Wolves host the Lake Mary Rams for the 2023 Regional Quarterfinals in the Wolves Den tonight. Go Wolves!
timbercreekathletics.com
Boys Varsity Tennis beats Boone 4 – 3
Timber Creek Boys Varsity Tennis (2-0) Timber Creek Boys tennis defeated a tough Boone team 4-3, with TC’s Mazen Abouelhkeir and Santiago Nieto locking up the win during their doubles match. #GoWolves.
timbercreekathletics.com
Boys Varsity Soccer beats #1 team in the state, Mandarin 2 – 1, Advances to Regional Semifinals
Timber Creek Boys Varsity Soccer (14-3-1) Congratulations to the Timber Creek boys varsity soccer team who took down the #1 team in the state, the Mandarin Mustangs 2-1 in the Regional Quarterfinals tonight. The Wolves will now look ahead to the Regional Semifinals where they will take on the East Ridge Knights this Saturday, February 11th at 7PM.
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Lacrosse | Preseason vs Lake Brantley Patriots
Good luck to girls varsity lacrosse and the coaching staff tonight as the Lady Wolves travel to Lake Howell High School to take on the Lake Brantley Patriots for their preseason matchup tonight. Go Wolves!
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Boone 5 – 2
Timber Creek Girls Varsity Tennis (1-1) The Timber Creek girls varsity tennis fall to Boone 5-2 in a solid effort from top to bottom.
timbercreekathletics.com
B/G Water Polo | GAMEDAY vs Lake Howell Silverhawks
Good luck to boys and girls water polo and the coaching staff as the teams travel to Lake Howell to battle the Silverhawks tonight. Go Wolves!
WESH
Athletic trainer's quick diagnosis of injury saves Brevard County football player's life
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Being a receiver on the Melbourne High School football team meant everything to 18-year-old Ryan Cabrera, but an injury on the field put his life in jeopardy. “That is the moment that I just folded, and my body kinda went into shock,” Cabrera said.
timbercreekathletics.com
TC Athletics Spotlight | Our Nuno’s Cafe Student Athletes of the Month!
The Timber Creek Athletic Department would like to recognize and congratulate sophomore, Marlo “MJ” Clark and junior, Hayden Proulx on being voted as our Male and Female Nuno’s Cafe Student Athlete of the Month for January. They both exemplified what it is to be a true “Student Athlete” on the field and in the classroom with their hard work, sportsmanship and teamwork.
villages-news.com
Improper golf cart parking problem at new Sawgrass Grove venue
Improper golf cart parking has become a problem at the new Sawgrass Grove venue in The Villages. Sawgrass Grove, which features McGrady’s Pub and the Box Car Stage, has rapidly developed a following since opening this past summer. Even though there are more than 200 parking spots, including eight...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza to Debut in Lake Mary
“I started to franchise with O 1 because it’s a unique concept in the world of pizza. It’s been very successful in all of its locations, producing incredible value. We have first-rate ingredients—both our tomato sauce and dough are sugar-free and rooted in old Italian recipes.”
scottjosephorlando.com
Newsy Nuggets: Bison, lobster, noodles, beer, lamp shades
The Hangry Bison, the popular gourmet bison burger and bourbon restaurant from Joe Liguori, is looking to move beyond its two locations, in Winter Park and Winter Garden. Liguori is even willing to consider places without Winter in the name. Perhaps realizing he has a winning concept, Liguori is working...
Zaxby’s to Open Orlando Location After Record Debut in St. Cloud
“We just had the third biggest opening day and week in company history at the new St. Cloud location we just recently opened,” Morris says, exuberant.
WESH
Central Florida couple among those dead after devastating Turkey earthquake
Orlando, FL — The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday's earthquake. More than 20,000 people are dead and among them is an Orlando couple. A longtime friend got the news Thursday morning. "I don't know what this feeling is, so I'm just waiting for...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Toasty week before next cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 55 degrees | Today's high: 76 degrees. Main weather concerns: The next few days will be delightful across Central Florida. The skies will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper-70s across the coastal areas and near 80 inland areas. Warming temperatures continue over the next several days ahead of an advancing cold front.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month
NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene. Just Salad is officially opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at 415 S. Orlando Ave. — grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road — with a grand opening set for next week.
National Pizza Day: 9 Orlando spots to celebrate with a slice
If you woke up craving a cheesy slice, there could be a reason: It’s National Pizza Day.
