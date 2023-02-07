Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
progressivegrocer.com
A Sneak Peek at Hy-Vee’s Latest Wisconsin Store
Progressive Grocer talks with CEO Jeremy Gosch ahead of opening. The official opening is days away and at the latest Hy-Vee location in Janesville, Wis., it’s a few minutes until a pivotal store employee meeting with company leaders. The iconic song “Celebration” is playing loudly on the sound system as associates and executives gather near the front of the store.
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A toppled tractor-trailer on I-39/90 near the Beltline entrance has completely shut down the Interstate for northbound drivers heading into Wisconsin. All westbound lanes of I-39/90 are closed right before the U.S. 12/18 interchange. Drivers are being diverted onto the Hwy. 73 exit, at mile marker 160, a little more than 15 miles south of the crash. An alert from WisDOT projects the Interstate could be closed for at least two more hours.
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Elections, State of the State Address, and State of the Union Address: All major political events and each fall on a Tuesday. But why?. Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. A rural Wisconsin mom is...
nbc15.com
City of Janesville releases names of finalists for city manager position
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville released the names of finalists Wednesday being considered for the city manager position. Janesville officials listed four people they are considering for the job, three of which currently work in positions in Wisconsin. One candidate works in the southern suburbs of Chicago.
nbc15.com
Janesville narrows down finalists in the search for new city manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is narrowing down the list in its search for the next city manager, it announced Monday afternoon. Officials said the City Council met on Monday to finalize a list of applicants. The search began in October of 2022 and people had until the end of December to apply for the position. The names of the candidates will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
nbc15.com
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes after short season
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - After just a three-day season, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva have shut down for the winter. Organizers explained in a Facebook post Thursday that Mother Nature has not cooperated over the last three days, causing the castle to melt beyond repair. Anyone with tickets...
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
nbc15.com
The history behind elections on Tuesday
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story. A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
nbc15.com
Madison declares snow emergency; plans citywide plow
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – It did not take long Wednesday morning for the snow to pile high enough to trigger a citywide plow in Madison. The early morning rain turned to heavy snow shortly before 9 a.m. Within two or three hours, more than three inches had fallen crossing the threshold where the city moves from plowing just the main routes to covering all streets.
news8000.com
ALERT DAY Thursday Due to Snow For Parts of Area
WHAT I'M TRACKING: Most forecast models have now jumped on board with the southeast shift in Thursday's storm track that I first talked about Tuesday night. As a result, the best chance for the highest snowfall totals will be closer to the Madison area, with little if any snow accumulations expected in the La Crosse area. In fact, no winter weather alerts are currently in effect for La Crosse County and points north and west.
Channel 3000
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
Channel 3000
LIST: School closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
The following school districts have announced closures or delays for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Barneveld Schools - after school activities canceled. Belleville Schools - all extracurricular activities canceled. Belmont Schools - closed, evening events canceled. Benton Schools - closed. Black Hawk Schools - closed. Boscobel Schools - opening 2 hours...
nbc15.com
Madison plows ready for morning commute snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Ahead of expected a heavy, swift snowfall Thursday, Madison Streets Division crews are preparing to service the main roadways as needed for the duration of the storm. Streets Division crews will be dispatched to service the main roads as snow begins to stick to the roads, officials...
