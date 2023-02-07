Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Bridge sells St. Charles senior living facility for $19M
Jonathan Slager’s Bridge Investment Group sold a senior living facility in Chicago’s western suburbs for $19 million, continuing a commercial real estate selloff of area assets by the company. An affiliate of Chicago-based Citrine Investment Group, helmed by Lynn Jerath, picked up River Glen of St. Charles, located...
therealdeal.com
Low floor, highest price: Private equity vet asks $17M for Gold Coast condo
A condo on a low floor carries the highest asking price in Chicago. Antonio Gracias, founder and CEO of Valor Equity Partners, has listed the seven-bedroom, 12,435-square-foot full-floor condo in the building at 65 East Goethe Street for $16.8 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. Julie Harron with Jameson Sotheby’s is...
therealdeal.com
Publicis adds to Chicago’s record sublease market with largest listing
Another large block of office space is being offered for sublease, adding to the record amount already available in the Chicago area. Publicis Groupe, a Paris-based owner of marketing and media companies that include brands such as Leo Burnett Worldwide and Digitas, listed 350,000 square feet of the office space it leases across 14 floors in the 50-story building at 35 West Wacker Drive for sublease, Crain’s reported. The listing, which is being marketed by Cushman & Wakefield, is the largest contiguous block of available office space on Chicago’s secondary market.
therealdeal.com
Starwood faces Chicago mall challenge again
Bed Bath & Beyond’s store closures deal another blow to Chicago Ridge Mall, where owner Starwood Retail Partners faces an impending loan maturity it’s already put off once. The Chicago Ridge store that spans about 70,000 square feet is one of five stores closing in the Windy City’s...
therealdeal.com
Sizing up Chicago’s ailing office market
Chicago’s office market began to show signs of life last year after a devastating 2021. But its vitals indicate it isn’t healthy yet. In the city’s central business district, net absorption — which plunged by nearly 24 percent in 2021 — actually rose by nearly 43 percent last year, reaching -2,800,000 square feet. In the suburbs, where net absorption crashed by nearly 69 percent in 2021, that figure bounced back by nearly that much, ending 2022 at -908,000 square feet.
therealdeal.com
American Landmark snags logistics tenant in Schaumburg
American Landmark juiced the rent roll of a suburban Chicago office with a supply chain management firm’s new lease, right in time to sell the property with a fuller tenant roster. Logistics business Network Services Company agreed to lease about 40,000 square feet in Skokie-based landlord American Landmark Properties’...
therealdeal.com
Loop Capital breaks ground on South Side filming studio
Remote work could be hard to find for movie and TV production crews, so developers are using filming studios rather than offices or retail to build a South Side area’s commercial real estate future. Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $100 million South Shore filming studio...
therealdeal.com
South Shore tenants press landlord for solution after weeks of no heat
A group of 15 South Side residents are calling on their landlord to return heat to their apartments or help them find a place to live. Residents of the Catalyst Realty buildings at 6725 and 6733 South Paxton Avenue said they lost heat and hot water in their units on New Year’s Eve last year, leading to many of them having to stay in hotels or with friends, Block Club Chicago reported. Now, still without a full repair completed or access to some units, they are demanding the landlord find a permanent solution.
therealdeal.com
Walmart shuttering three Chicagoland locations
Walmart at 6840 N McCormick Blvd. in Lincolnwood with Felicia McCranie with Walmart (Google Maps, LinkedIn) No more doorbusters in three suburban Chicago Walmart stores, instead just locked doors for good. The retail giant recently announced plans to close a pick-up-only store prototype in Lincolnwood and two conventional stores in...
therealdeal.com
Ralph Zucker-led developer gets approval for AT&T campus overhaul
Plans to redevelop the former AT&T office campus in the northern suburb of Hoffman Estates have been approved by village trustees. Inspired by Somerset Development will be able to move forward with its plans to transform the former business park into a “metroburb” with two sections of residential units adjacent to the rehabbed office building, Crain’s reported. The company, led by Ralph Zucker, plans to build 164 townhouses and 300 apartments.
therealdeal.com
Brokerage D’Aprile suing former employee, alleging agent poaching
When Peter Moulton joined Fulton Grace Realty in August to help develop its agent talent after nearly four years working for competing Chicago brokerage D’Aprile Properties, he said he wanted to “continue great energy that I’ve already felt within this company.”. D’Aprile, however, claims in a newly...
