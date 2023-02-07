ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Showers today, storms tomorrow

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxsZs_0kf463z000

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-50s north to low-60s south. Wind: S 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Highs in the low-60s north to upper-60s south. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 67. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and much colder. Low: 37. High: 49. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 28. High: 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 64. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
NECN

Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week

We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air.  An upper-level low will be...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers possible

Forecast: There will be a few showers around today, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday with just a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few leftover showers pass through this evening with temperatures rising into the overnight hours.As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the 40s. Sunday should stay dry for the most part with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late in the day. Then a coastal system brushes our area late Sunday into Monday morning with precipitation mainly in the form of rain. This will need to be monitored over the next few days to see if it tracks more inland or offshore.
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday.  Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s. 
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Isolated severe storm possible today

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat. A brief tornado and large hail also cannot be ruled out. Highs in the 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, becoming mostly clear. […]
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Gilmer PD searching for alleged Tractor Supply thief

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Tractor Supply. The man is described as a 6-foot-tall black male who was wearing blue overalls, a blue Gatsby style hat and aviator style sunglasses with gold frames, according to Gilmer Police Department. […]
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Night Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for Thursday

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Low: 38. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and a mild day. High: 67. Winds: SW 10 MPH. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, cold, and breezy. Low: 39. High: 49. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 29. High: 55. Winds: N 5-10 MPH. SUNDAY: Partly […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Weekend Forecast: Dry weekend expected

TONIGHT: A few clouds after midnight. Low: 32. Winds: SE 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. High: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 49. High: 70. Winds: S […]
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy