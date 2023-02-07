Tuesday Midday Forecast: Showers today, storms tomorrow

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-50s north to low-60s south. Wind: S 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Highs in the low-60s north to upper-60s south. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 67. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and much colder. Low: 37. High: 49. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 28. High: 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 64. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

