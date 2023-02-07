ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxJBU_0kf45yo100

DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly.

On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and add new transparency measures for levy hikes.

The bill would reduce the school foundation property tax rates by fifty cents. This brings $5.40 per $1,000 of assessed valuation down to $4.90 per $1,000 of taxable property in the district.

How lawmakers want to fix 2021 Iowa tax ‘relief’ bill

For value assessment changes, House Republicans are looking at starting in 2024 with a cap of 3% on individual property value increases. This means that if a property was valued at $200,000 in 2023, it could only be valued at a maximum of $206,000 in 2024.

The third division of the bill involves new rules local governments and school districts have to follow, which includes informing taxpayers in their district when they plan to use bonds or build new infrastructure. There is also other language requiring these local entities to post notices as well.

City officials spoke at the subcommittee meeting voicing concerns on different aspects of the bill. One official from Des Moines said that the value assessment cap makes it tough to budget years in advance.

“It will make it very difficult for our community to estimate revenues moving forward, that is very important for us as we try to do multi-year budgeting and trying to understand what we are going to be looking at sometimes two to three to four years out,” said Scott Sander, the City Manager of Des Moines.

This bill was the first one filed on the House side this session. That was with the intent of having open conversations with Senate Republicans, House and Senate Democrats, as well as lobbyists. The ways & means subcommittee chair said that a final bill will be a combination of input from all these different parties.

“I would expect that a final version will include part of what the House has, that includes democrat and republican, part of what the senate has and part of whatever suggestions the governor’s office and lobby. I think it’s going to be a collective effort to include everyone’s priorities,” said Bobby Kaufmann, (R) from Wilton, District 82.

Democrats are for different aspects of property tax changes as both democrats and republicans acknowledge that property tax increases have been too high as of late. But Democrats want to make sure it is not hurting public services.

“Without hurting our local schools, not only our K-12, but our community colleges and keeping our county services and city services afloat,” said Dave Jacoby, (D) from Coralville, District 86. Jacoby added that it would be good to have some type of cap on property value assessment so families know what to budget for the upcoming year.

Rep. Kauffman said that the goal was to be debating on a final version of property tax policy changes sometime next month.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 10

Bill
2d ago

they are making this property tax reform seem way to difficult. There are a lot of things need changed starting with their OVERSPENDING. They could also lookat the homestead exempt. When was the last time that was adjusted. $4500 exemption doesn't seem like much.Go back to when $4500 was established and what the median house was valued and use the same percentage to establish a modern day exemption rate. Take religious properties off the exemption list other than the church itself. Cap taxing authorities budget increases to 2.5-3.0%. Any increase would require voter approval. Stop, or put strict regulations on TIF programs. All those do is pass the tax onto the taxpayers. Set realistic levels for tax reserves. There are all kinds of ways to reform property tax increases if our leaders will just do them. REMEMBER. The biggest reason for property tax increases is OVERSPENDING.

Reply
5
justin
2d ago

I moved to Iowa in 2008 and my property taxes have double with no improvements to my house. I replaced the roof and maintenance but no additions.

Reply
4
What, me worry!
2d ago

As long as there's taxation on your property you never own your property. Home ownership is the biggest scam out there

Reply
8
Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Legislature Turns Focus To Property Taxes

(Des Moines, IA) Nearly a month into the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, state lawmakers are turning their focus to property tax reform. The Iowa House moved a proposal through a committee this week, which sets a three-percent cap for value assessments and reduces school foundation property tax rates by 50 cents. The Iowa Senate introduced several property tax proposals this week. Some agree with the House but also cap property tax levies from cities and counties.
IOWA STATE
ramaponews.com

Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers working to fix property tax mistake from 2021 bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions. The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars. Some worry the bill to...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa lawmakers work to fix mistake that would cost taxpayers $127M

DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are working on a new bill to correct their mistake, which would over-collect $127 million in property taxes that Iowans pay to cities and counties. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the miscalculation came from a 2021 tax law that he says was misinterpreted.
IOWA STATE
Salon

“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Public meeting Thursday on $43M U-Plex bond referendum

URBANDALE, Iowa – Urbandale voters have the chance to learn more about a bond referendum that would allow for the construction of a recreation complex in the city at a public meeting Thursday. The vote on the $43 million Urbandale Community Recreation Complex (U-Plex) doesn’t happen until next month, but city officials want to get […]
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’

“Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a similar default answer to any question they can’t – or don’t want to – answer: “Because we won.” We heard it just last week during […] The post Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Democrats may hold first-in-nation caucus against DNC’s wishes

Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Iowa lawmakers discuss book bans, restrictions at school libraries. Updated: 8 hours ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska

LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

USPS to deliver issues of The Des Moines Register to some subscribers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some subscribers of The Des Moines Register will now have their papers delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The Register tells KCCI that because of rising gas prices and labor challenges, it can't maintain traditional delivery to some areas. The Register's ownership company, Gannett, says...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy