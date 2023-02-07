Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Student protest at education department headquarters will demand more Black history at NYC schools
Black Lives Matter protesters on the steps of education department headquarters in 2020. The protest, organized by the New York City chapter of Black Lives Matter at School, comes amid criticism of Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks for backing away from a $200 million “culturally responsive” curriculum overhaul. [ more › ]
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
NYC schools chancellor to create working group on new class size law, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks plans to create a working group of parents, school leaders and others that will share opinions and concerns about a new class size law, according to a report by Chalkbeat. On Wednesday, while testifying during a state budget...
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn to alleviate overcrowding, officials say
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City Public Schools and the School Construction Authority are planning to use the site at 425 Ovington Ave. in Bay Ridge to house […]
Curtis High School unveils revamped library: A peek inside new, collaborative educational space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Curtis High School this week unveiled its revamped library, funded by a city grant, that aims to make the space more collaborative and conducive to learning. The school was awarded the New York City VITAL Libraries Program Grant of over $53,000 to enhance the library in...
Religious group wants to demolish former Advance headquarters, build school and dormitory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A religious group that purchased the former Staten Island Advance/SILive.com headquarters presented their plans for the location to part of the local community board Tuesday night. Bonnie Rose, a representative for the Law Office of Jay Goldstein, told Community Board 2‘s Land Use Review Committee...
Port Richmond ministry hosts Black History Month series each Sunday honoring community servants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Port Richmond congregation is hosting a series of Black History Month events that will honor local community servants. The Rev. Dr. Kathlyn Barrett-Williams and her husband, the Rev. Donnie Williams, of Reach Out and Touch Ministries spoke with the Advance/SILive.com about the “trailblazers” series that will be held each Sunday at their building at the intersection of Cottage Place and New Street.
Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?
This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
The Unity Games, more than a free sports weekend for kids, is back in March. Its goal: Promote tolerance, respect.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Unity Games will come to life for 2023. They promise to be bigger and better than ever. Each year more than 400 young people participate in the free weekend of basketball games and youth activities, all to promote respect and tolerance among young people.
6 things to do on Staten Island this weekend: Tai Chi class, tribute concert and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Celebrate your free time with these exciting experiences on Staten Island. Whether you wish to romanticize your life as you jam out to the hit pop ballad “How Deep Is Your Love” at the Valentine’s Weekend Edition concert, or practice Tai Chi through a meditative sound healing session -- we’ve got you covered.
We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor
For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
St. Paul’s School of Nursing to give free brushing, flossing demonstrations at ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It’s time to pull up Chip Skylark’s song “Shiny Teeth” on Spotify because St. Paul’s School of Nursing is hosting free oral education forums for children on Feb. 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2 Teleport Dr. Students...
Parents of NYC: Stand up against the UFT’s stealth bid to control your Community Education Council
Great news: The city Department of Education may be extending the deadline to apply to be a Community Education Council candidate past Feb. 13, allowing a chance for concerned parents who aren’t in thrall to the United Federation of Teachers to run. The UFT’s been quietly plotting to grow its power in the 36 CECs (32 districts for K-8th grade schools, plus four citywide ones for high schools, special ed, etc.) to extend its longtime strategy of presenting the unions’ interest as what parents want. As The Post’s Mia Walsh reported, the UFT last month held a “boot camp” for parents...
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 9, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John Mitchell Gaw, 77, passed away after a short illness on Feb. 6. The longtime Midland Beach resident was a graduate of Brooklyn Tech and LIU. From there, he spent 50 years in the insurance industry. Much of his time and energy was spent as a secretary of Genesis Lodge 201, and a long time Elder and Trustee of New Dorp Moravian Church. His formative years were spent with Demolay. In retirement, he loved travelling, spending time with family, and reading. For the full obituary, click here.
‘It’s like a public dump.’ How the remains of formerly enslaved people came to rest beneath a Staten Island strip mall
Ruth Ann Hills, left, and her brother David Thomas. Benjamin Prine's descendants didn’t know about their family ties – or their connection to his enslaver. [ more › ]
NYC Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings to host free session with tips for dealing with summonses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Have you received a summons from the City of New York recently? Get all your questions about dealing with a summons answered for free on Thursday. The New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) in partnership with City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) will be hosting a resource session at the West New Brighton Library on Thursday, February 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
New York Mandates City Employees to Participate in Critical Race Theory-Inspired Training, Report
New York City employees must participate in racial equity training by March, according to a news report Monday that equates the curriculum to critical race theory, which essentially makes the argument America’s institutions are inherently racist. “The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand … the...
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
