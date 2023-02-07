ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
The Staten Island Advance

Port Richmond ministry hosts Black History Month series each Sunday honoring community servants

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Port Richmond congregation is hosting a series of Black History Month events that will honor local community servants. The Rev. Dr. Kathlyn Barrett-Williams and her husband, the Rev. Donnie Williams, of Reach Out and Touch Ministries spoke with the Advance/SILive.com about the “trailblazers” series that will be held each Sunday at their building at the intersection of Cottage Place and New Street.
The Staten Island Advance

Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?

This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
The Staten Island Advance

The Unity Games, more than a free sports weekend for kids, is back in March. Its goal: Promote tolerance, respect.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Unity Games will come to life for 2023. They promise to be bigger and better than ever. Each year more than 400 young people participate in the free weekend of basketball games and youth activities, all to promote respect and tolerance among young people.
The Staten Island Advance

We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor

For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
New York Post

Parents of NYC: Stand up against the UFT’s stealth bid to control your Community Education Council

Great news: The city Department of Education may be extending the deadline to apply to be a Community Education Council candidate past Feb. 13, allowing a chance for concerned parents who aren’t in thrall to the United Federation of Teachers to run. The UFT’s been quietly plotting to grow its power in the 36 CECs (32 districts for K-8th grade schools, plus four citywide ones for high schools, special ed, etc.) to extend its longtime strategy of presenting the unions’ interest as what parents want. As The Post’s Mia Walsh reported, the UFT last month held a “boot camp” for parents...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 9, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John Mitchell Gaw, 77, passed away after a short illness on Feb. 6. The longtime Midland Beach resident was a graduate of Brooklyn Tech and LIU. From there, he spent 50 years in the insurance industry. Much of his time and energy was spent as a secretary of Genesis Lodge 201, and a long time Elder and Trustee of New Dorp Moravian Church. His formative years were spent with Demolay. In retirement, he loved travelling, spending time with family, and reading. For the full obituary, click here.
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings to host free session with tips for dealing with summonses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Have you received a summons from the City of New York recently? Get all your questions about dealing with a summons answered for free on Thursday. The New York City Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) in partnership with City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) will be hosting a resource session at the West New Brighton Library on Thursday, February 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shore News Network

NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student

NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
