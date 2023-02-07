STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John Mitchell Gaw, 77, passed away after a short illness on Feb. 6. The longtime Midland Beach resident was a graduate of Brooklyn Tech and LIU. From there, he spent 50 years in the insurance industry. Much of his time and energy was spent as a secretary of Genesis Lodge 201, and a long time Elder and Trustee of New Dorp Moravian Church. His formative years were spent with Demolay. In retirement, he loved travelling, spending time with family, and reading. For the full obituary, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO