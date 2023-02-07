WATCH: Suspect fires rifle during North Carolina road-rage incident

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County authorities are looking for a suspect in a reported road-rage incident.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a blue Ford Mustang and a white 2011-2018 Audi A6 were involved in a minor vehicle collision and that both drivers pulled into the parking lot of the Handee Hugo’s on Pleasant Drive.

That’s where an argument took place and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and the suspect fired several rounds at the Mustang as it drove away, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies recovered eight rifle shell casings from the parking lot.

Now, investigators are now trying to identify the Audi driver and a passenger. The four-door Audi is reported to have sustained damage to the driver’s side bumper during the collision.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

