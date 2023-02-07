Read full article on original website
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March
Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Iowa Northwestern College Football Billboard Goes Missing
Someone is either a big Iowa Northwestern College football fan or they despise the team. I'm thinking fan since Northwestern College did just win its first National Championship since 1983, so I'm guessing we're dealing with a rabid Red Raider fan that was looking for something really cool to display in their man room or garage to help commemorate the victory.
South Dakota Couple Gets Another Season of Popular HGTV Show
A Sioux Falls couple is gaining a lot of attention for their new HGTV series "Down Home Fab." The feedback has been so positive, HGTV is already renewing the show for a second season. Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole are showing off the "South Dakota glam" in their home...
Listen: New University of Sioux Falls Head Coach Talks New Job
Jim Glogowski was named the newest Head Coach of USF Cougar Football back in December, and yesterday, he joined Bert Remien on Overtime on ESPN Sioux Falls. Glogowski has a long history both in the area and in the NSIC, including a brief stop at Augustana when he was young in his coaching career.
Hungry For More? What’s Your Favorite Sioux Falls Burger?
The Sioux Empire finished their last bites of the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. During the month of January, 32 burgers competed for the prestigious Burger Battle trophy and of course...bragging rights. Over 24,000 votes later, Crawford's came out on top with its Truffle Jam Burger. In one...
2023 Augustana Football Schedule Revealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule. The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16.
Fantastic 9th Annual Brookings Frost Fest Weekend Coming!
If winter is your jam and your family can't get enough snowy fun, then head north for just barely an hour to Brookings, South Dakota and take in all the activities for the 9th Annual Frost Fest Weekend on February 17 and 18!. No matter what outdoor and indoor activities...
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Sioux Falls Cheapskates
Everyone with a sweetheart would love to lavish that person with every expensive gift they can imagine. The reality, however, calls for a somewhat less extravagant display of love. Unless your mattress is stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, you're driving a Porsche, and Warren Buffett calls you for advice on a...
