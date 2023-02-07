Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles’ Darius Slay Explains Rift With Former Lions Coach Matt Patricia
The cornerback detailed why he and Patricia never connected.
Learning about Stout from the coach who knows him best
PHOENIX — Roy Istvan paused for some dramatic effect. The Eagles’ assistant offensive line coach once played for Jeff Stoutland at Southern Connecticut State in the late 80s before he began his coaching career under Stoutland as a graduate assistant. He knows him better than just about anyone.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Broncos coaching staff updates: Denver might make an unconventional move
There have been a few developments since our last update on the state of the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff. First up, the departures: After being let go by Denver, inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen has joined the Carolina Panthers in a lateral move. He will reunite with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Charlotte.
Andy Reid's first successful coaching work in Arizona came 37 years ago in Flagstaff
The offensive linemen who gathered in a meeting room at Northern Arizona University’s business college in 1986 won’t defy logic and ask you to believe they knew the new position coach they met that day would go on to accomplish such things as leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowls, including the one Sunday at State Farm Stadium. ...
