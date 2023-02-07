ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wyso.org

Cleveland reduces penalties for public transit fare evasion

Cleveland City Council voted during its meeting Monday night to reduce the penalties for failing to pay for a trip on public transit. Under state law, fare evasion carries a criminal penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. Under the new Cleveland ordinance, the penalty in the city is reduced to a civil fine of $25, no jail time and no criminal record.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland City Council approves money for East 4th renovations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council gave the go-ahead for money to renovate the East 4th Street entertainment district Monday night. Council approved using a $1.4 million balance of a TIF (tax increment financing) for the renovation which will cost about $1.65 million. The proposal, which includes the re-imaging of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years

LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member

PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
PARMA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain council approves license plate readers

LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County property taxes due Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The property tax deadline for Cuyahoga County residents is Thursday. The original deadline was Jan 26; however, Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials moved the date to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property taxes provide revenue...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Juvenile justice advocates want to reform system by reducing bind over cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal justice advocates in Ohio are pushing for changes to a juvenile court process they say does more harm than good. Through a process known as a “bindover,” children who commit serious crimes can have their cases transferred to adult court, where they will be tried as adults, sentenced as adults, and serve their time in adult prisons.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail will deliver State of the City Address

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail will be delivering the State of the City Address Feb. 6 while showcasing what the city has in store for 2023. Holzheimer-Gail will be delivering the address at Euclid City Hall after the council meeting on Feb. 6. Additionally, the Euclid Chamber of Commerce will host...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
CLEVELAND, OH

