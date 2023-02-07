Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
wyso.org
Cleveland reduces penalties for public transit fare evasion
Cleveland City Council voted during its meeting Monday night to reduce the penalties for failing to pay for a trip on public transit. Under state law, fare evasion carries a criminal penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. Under the new Cleveland ordinance, the penalty in the city is reduced to a civil fine of $25, no jail time and no criminal record.
After missing the 45-day deadline, Cleveland Heights City Council appointment now up to mayor
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the clock ticking and another 3-3 split apparent, City Council last week turned the stalemate on filling its vacant seat over to Mayor Kahlil Seren, who will make the interim appointment. On Feb. 2, council met in special session to vote on a successor to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland City Council approves money for East 4th renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council gave the go-ahead for money to renovate the East 4th Street entertainment district Monday night. Council approved using a $1.4 million balance of a TIF (tax increment financing) for the renovation which will cost about $1.65 million. The proposal, which includes the re-imaging of...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years
LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member
PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain council approves license plate readers
LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County property taxes due Thursday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The property tax deadline for Cuyahoga County residents is Thursday. The original deadline was Jan 26; however, Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials moved the date to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property taxes provide revenue...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police lost nearly 390 officers over two years, struggle to recruit new ones
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department lost about 200 officers last year, from retirements to resignations. It’s a record CPD didn’t set out to make in 2022, after losing 186 officers the year before in 2021. That’s 386 officers lost over two years. 19 Investigates...
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
Exit interviews: Former Cuyahoga County corrections officers blame poor management for high turnover in jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After putting in her resignation, former Cuyahoga County corrections officer Rolanda Morris said she showed up to work her final three shifts in the jail to find her bosses had already cleaned out her locker and threw away her personal belongings. A work sweater she’d purchased...
ideastream.org
Cleveland rally brings residents, local officials together to discuss transit equity needs
Cleveland residents and elected officials gathered at Public Square Saturday, to raise awareness for equitable public transit improvements needed in the region. Transit Equity Day took place on Feb. 4, Rosa Parks' birthday, to honor her contributions to the civil rights movement and the year-long Montgomery Bus Boycott. Clevelanders for...
cleveland19.com
Juvenile justice advocates want to reform system by reducing bind over cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal justice advocates in Ohio are pushing for changes to a juvenile court process they say does more harm than good. Through a process known as a “bindover,” children who commit serious crimes can have their cases transferred to adult court, where they will be tried as adults, sentenced as adults, and serve their time in adult prisons.
Mayor’s office still hiring despite cuts in Cleveland police: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland won’t be filling 200 police jobs, but it does plan to hire more people to work in the mayor’s office.
Cuyahoga County sheriff resigns: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Steve Hammett was sworn in as Cuyahoga County sheriff in May, after more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience. He resigned Monday, surprising at least some county officials with a two-week notice....
Take a tour through proposed Cleveland police headquarters
Cleveland officials are eying a historic building as the proposed site of Cleveland Division of Police headquarters.
This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions,’ Mayor Justin Bibb says of 2023 budget plan that eliminates unfilled jobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget plans call for the elimination of some 250 unfilled city jobs to help avoid another year of deficit spending – a move that, if delayed to future years, could result in layoffs, Bibb said. Bibb’s budget proposal, subject...
News-Herald.com
Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail will deliver State of the City Address
Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail will be delivering the State of the City Address Feb. 6 while showcasing what the city has in store for 2023. Holzheimer-Gail will be delivering the address at Euclid City Hall after the council meeting on Feb. 6. Additionally, the Euclid Chamber of Commerce will host...
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
Comments / 2