Minnesota to require 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota passed an ambitious climate law late Thursday night requiring the state's power utilities to use 100 percent clean electricity by 2040. The clean electricity legislation was approved on a party-line vote by the state's Senate. House Democrats passed an identical version of the bill last week, which means it now goes to the state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, who intends to sign it.
ktoe.com
Walz Signs “100 Percent Carbon-Free by 2040” Bill into Law
A bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz requires 100 percent of the state’s electricity to be carbon-free by the year 2040. Walz says Minnesotans are not going to wait any longer:. “And I have to tell you when I hear people say “you’re moving too fast,” we...
Gov. Walz signs "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota into law. The law sets a benchmark requiring utilities offer customers 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.The bill was a top priority for Democrats who control the Capitol, and moved out of both chambers of Minnesota's legislature on a party-line vote."Climate change impacts lives and livelihoods in every corner of our state," Walz said. "Minnesota will continue to lead the way on combatting climate change and we'll create clean energy jobs in the process. This bill is an essential investment in our future that...
mprnews.org
DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits
A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
KAAL-TV
Democrats push to let all residents buy into MinnesotaCare
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Lawmakers have gone to work on a proposal to allow all residents to buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program, not just low-income workers struggling to get by. Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz have been pushing for several years to expand MinnesotaCare...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota considers comprehensive elections bill, backed by Somali community leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Somali people from communities across Southeast Minnesota have dealt with barriers when it comes to voting. Community members say that although they are tax-paying, United States citizens, they feel let down by the current system. “For them to have their dignity or their rights taken...
mprnews.org
Voter sign-up bill causes partisan split in MN Legislature
Minnesota could join a growing roster of states to pre-register 16-year-olds so they're prepared to vote upon turning 18. It’s one element of a voting and elections bill that took steps ahead in Minnesota's Legislature this week. Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, said her bill “strengthens the freedom to vote...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
hot967.fm
Democrats renew push to make MinnesotaCare available to all residents regardless of income
Democrats, who now control both the Minnesota House and Senate, have renewed their long-standing push to allow any Minnesotan regardless of income to buy health insurance through state-run MinnesotaCare. They point to Tavona Johnson — she says her husband was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and they drained their retirement fund to pay insurance premiums for chemotherapy which was 14 thousand dollars per visit:
ktoe.com
MN Senate reconfirms Petersen as state ag commissioner
The Minnesota Senate on a vote of 63-to-zero has reconfirmed Thom Petersen as state Agriculture Commissioner, with praise coming from both sides of the aisle. Saint Cloud Democrat Aric Putnam:. “Commissioner Petersen travels the state every year to listen to the farmers’ voice and to build relationships — and it...
Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests
This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Explains Why He Wants Double The Marijuana Tax Rate Compared To The Legislature’s Reform Bill
Key Minnesota lawmakers and the governor agree that marijuana should be legalized in the state. But one area where they aren’t exactly aligned is the tax rate for cannabis products. The bill that’s been advancing in House and Senate committees in recent weeks calls for an eight percent marijuana...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
hot967.fm
Today at the Minnesota Capitol
In addition to the House voting on free school lunches and breakfasts this afternoon (330pm start) and the Senate likely confirming more Walz cabinet members today (11am start), committees are going full blast at the State Capitol:. There is what could be the final hearing (830am) before a Senate floor...
mprnews.org
Lawsuit over Walz pandemic powers will continue
A holdover lawsuit from Minnesota’s pandemic peacetime emergency will go on after the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a key question about the governor’s authority remains unsettled. The lawsuit brought by a group of citizens and aided by a conservative law firm challenged Gov. Tim Walz over...
ktoe.com
City-Owned Utilities Face Challenge Meeting ‘Carbon-Free’ Electricity Standard
City-owned utilities are trying to figure out how to meet Minnesota’s new carbon-free electricity standard by 2040. Willmar Municipal Utilities G-M John Harren says the law does not allow new nuclear facilities which could be vital after coal and natural gas plants are retired:. “So when the wind quits...
KIMT
100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040 raises concerns in Minnesota
The Minnesota Senate has given the ‘OK’ for the 100 percent by 2040 bill, which aims to have carbon-free electricity, or “clean energy” by the year 2040.The Senate approved the bill last week to for utility companies to toss out usage of coal and natural gases.
knsiradio.com
Congresswoman Angie Craig Attacked in DC Apartment Building Elevator
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering after being attacked in the elevator at her Washington, DC, apartment building Thursday morning. According to her Chief of Staff, Craig suffered bruising and fought back. The attacker fled the scene. Craig says she is grateful to the...
kymnradio.net
Restoring felon voting rights, City Council supports Drivers License for All, United Way accepting grant applications
The MN House last week passed a bill, “Restore the Vote”, that would restore the. voting rights of convicted felons once they are released from custody. “Once people are out of prison, then they have their right to vote restored,” says District 58A Representative Kristi Pursell. Currently, those convicted of a felony will only have their voting rights restored after they finish their probation or parole. Since the state currently favors shorter prison sentences with longer probation periods, the time that passes before they have their voting rights restored can be considerable. “There was a woman in the gallery last night who won’t be able to vote with our current laws until she’s 73 years old. She has a two-year old daughter; she must be in her twenties or thirties right now. She struggled with addiction and made some bad choices.”
