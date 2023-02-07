Read full article on original website
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
Her alleged attacker is a suspected serial killer. She forgives him but not the police
Her body is riddled with bullet hole scars and specks of shrapnel. Just beneath the skin on her waist and chest are two lumps of leftover ammunition. Yet Natasha LaTour is still alive -- believed to be the lone survivor of a suspected serial killer.
BBC
Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is 'shambles', says prison chief
Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said. Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison. Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report
The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested
After 12 years on the run, the FBI caught a father who was wanted for the murders of his two teenage daughters in 2008. A statement from the FBI says that 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said was taken into custody without any trouble on Wednesday in Justin, Texas. Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, both went to Lewisville High School. They both died, and he was wanted for killing them.
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated
It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
One Of The Memphis Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols' Death Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man During 2020 Arrest
"I'll blow your face off," former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin III, currently one of five former officers charged in the killing of Tyre Harris, reportedly told Glenn Harris in August 2020. A Memphis police officer who had been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols had been...
Search warrant reveals what police found in the Idaho murder suspect's apartment
A pillow with a "reddish/brown stain." A "collection of dark red spotting." A disposable glove. At least a dozen strands of hair. Those are just some of the items that investigators seized from the apartment of Bryan Kohberger, 28, the former doctoral student charged with killing four University of Idaho students, according to a search warrant released Wednesday.
Policer discover two metal cans inside man’s rectum that contained drugs
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after bringing and hiding two metal cans of drugs inside his rectum into Southern Regional Jail. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 12:30 pm, State Police were contacted about drugs being brought into SRJ. The Correctional Officer told troopers that Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies dropped John Sparks off for domestic battery charges. During an exam, an x-ray machine showed that Sparks had something in his rectum. Sparks went to the bathroom and removed a silver metal canister from his rectum, and inside contained a crystal-like substance. When Sparks was x-rayed again, it showed something else in his rectum. Sparks was returned to the bathroom, and a second canister was removed from his rectum containing white and brown powder.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
