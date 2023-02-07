Read full article on original website
Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office said its response to a Department of Human Services (DHS) complaint led deputies to make two arrests and seize a large number of drugs this weekend. Teller County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a Woodland Park home Saturday to arrest Rianna Moret for violating a protection The post Department of Human Services complaint leads to arrests and drug bust in Woodland Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado couple indicted by grand jury for alleged tree trimming scam
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department tells me that Joseph and Amelia Tyler were involved in an alleged tree-trimming scam that lasted for years. They are now facing over 50 charges as part of a grand jury indictment. “My understanding is that they would drive...
Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday. 11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”. The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.
CSPD: Stolen vehicle suspect had previous convictions
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after officers were notified about a stolen vehicle in the area of West Fillmore Street and North Chestnut Street. On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at around 12:30 p.m., officers were recovering a stolen vehicle when they were notified of an unrelated stolen vehicle in […]
Killing of 12-year-old could be complicated legal case
A man allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.Denver police have not said how many people were in the car, how many or who fired guns, or who fired first, among other details.The owner of the vehicle tracked down that car and exchanged gunfire with those in the car, including the driver, once he located it. On Sunday, the man reported his vehicle missing from the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd.Police say when he used his iPhone to track the car, it took...
11-week-old baby covered in drug residue found on passenger seat floorboard
A Wheat Ridge police officer found an 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue on the floorboard of a vehicle while investigating a theft Monday evening.
12-year-old's death highlights auto theft crisis in Colorado
The Denver Police Department reports auto theft is up 78% from the three-year average. It’s also becoming a deadly issue.
Man arrested after firing weapon in road rage incident
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for firing a weapon out of his vehicle multiple times following a road rage incident on Jan. 25. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Wooten Road and Platte Avenue to investigate a road rage incident. Arriving officers discovered that the […]
Jury selected in Kallungi murder trial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a delay in the trial last fall, 12 jurors have been selected in the murder trial. The list of witnesses *could include the victim’s own mother. The case surrounding the disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi. Has been going on for years. Dane Kallungi...
12-year-old car theft suspect shot dead in Denver
A 12-year-old car theft suspect died of a gunshot wound after being confronted by the car's owner, according to the Denver Police Department. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner reported Tuesday that Elias Armstrong, 12, died of a gunshot wound Sunday. Police received a report of an auto theft in the 8300 block of E. Northfield Boulevard, according to police. ...
Driver arrested for DUI, other charges after allegedly crashing into Springs gas station and several vehicles
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Tuesday following a destructive joyride in southeast Colorado Springs. Police say 911 calls started coming in just after 12:50 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a black SUV had plowed into a Loaf ‘N Jug and several cars in the area of Space Center Drive and Galley Road, then took off. Officers later found out the suspect had also allegedly hit a driver who was trying to stop him from leaving.
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
22-year-old man arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs involving a gun
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges in a possible road rage case, according to Colorado Springs police. The incident happened on Jan. 25 and started near Wooten Road and Platte Avenue. The intersection is on the east side of the city between N. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.
Black El Paso County rancher faces felony charge after his own complaints of racism, intimidation
A Black rancher who alleges he and his wife have endured months of racially-motivated property crimes and intimidation in their rural Colorado community was arrested Monday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Courtney Mallery, 41, now faces a felony charge of stalking the neighbors he has accused of carrying out a bias-based terror campaign on his property in Yoder, about 30 miles east of Colorado Springs. In an uncommon...
Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of prohibited use of a weapon
Henry Lenier May, 42, failure to comply with protection order violations X2. Steve Coy Gonzales, 32, failure to appear on motor vehicle theft charge. Kevin Patrick McEntee, 67, failure to comply with DUI charge. Ann Marie Stevenson, 29, drove under restraint, improper turn at intersection. Travis Reed Menefee, 23, displayed...
Man tracking his stolen vehicle allegedly shot, killed 12-year-old driver
A man was tracking his stolen vehicle when he allegedly shot and killed the driver — a 12-year-old boy — during an exchange of gunfire Sunday.
Man suspected of stealing 3 catalytic converters in Centennial arrested
A man suspected of stealing three catalytic converters from trucks in October 2022 has been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: Vehicle found charred and abandoned on I-25
84 people displaced after water main break in apartments, apartments say they are refunding rent. Cellphone video shows moments leading up to police shooting armed suspect. Officials say the suspect was knocking on doors with a weapon. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Video shows deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 16 hours...
Crews battle a fire north of Cripple Creek on Wednesday
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert was issued for a neighborhood north of Cripple Creek Wednesday night. Just before 6:30 p.m. the following message was issued on the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account:. “SHELTER IN PLACE for 3 miles north of Cripple Creek due to a structure...
