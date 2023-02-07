Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd On Kyrie Irving: "He's All About Basketball"

Jason Kidd spoke on the Mavericks acquiring Kyrie Irving and stated that the star guard is all about basketball.

On paper, acquiring a player who has been averaging over 25.0 PPG since the 2019-20 season would be a slam dunk of a move, but with the player in question being Kyrie Irving, there are understandably some concerns. Irving has been involved in one controversy after another in the last couple of years, which explains why there were only a handful of teams interested in him.

The Dallas Mavericks clearly believe the positives from having Kyrie on the court outweigh the potential negatives that might come along the way. They were desperate to get Luka Doncic a co-star and were willing to take a big risk to do it.

Prior to their game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, head coach Jason Kidd was asked about the trade. He was excited about the move and said they were looking at the positives.

via ESPN :

"We feel that the talent and his abilities to make us better are something that we needed. We feel that getting him is going to help put us in a position to win a championship." "It's easy to look at all the talk of the negative, but let's look at the positive of what he's done on and off the court," Kidd said. "That's the way we're approaching it."



"He's all about basketball," Kidd said. "He wants to win, and he wants to be coached, and this is a great opportunity for me to have someone like this to help."

There had been some concerns in the past that basketball wasn't the top priority for Kyrie and Kidd was keen to point out that he is all about basketball. If Irving can stay out of trouble and just let his play on the court do all the talking for him, then this would go down as a terrific trade for the Mavs, as their new projected starting 5 looks scary , but that is easier said than done.

NBA Executives Think Luka Doncic Could End Up Leaving The Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving

While the Mavs made this move to make sure that Doncic is happy after finally having a star alongside him, NBA executives think the Slovenian could potentially leave the Mavericks because of Irving . They pointed to how James Harden was pretty much done with Kyrie's antics in Brooklyn last season, which led to him wanting out.

That is a fair point to bring up here as Kyrie isn't everybody's cup of tea. He is very respected around the league by his contemporaries for his talent but it is one thing to admire from afar and another to be around him all the time. If Doncic ends up having any kind of issue with Kyrie down the road though, we can fully expect the Mavs to side with the Slovenian and ship Irving out of town.

