MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Capitol Hill on November 10, 2022.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a probe into why Trump wasn't informed about spy balloons.
  • Three Chinese surveillance balloons entered US air space during his presidency, officials said.
  • But it only became clear what they were after Trump left office, per multiple reports.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a probe into why former President Donald Trump was seemingly not informed about Chinese surveillance balloons that officials said passed over the US during his administration.

"If it's true the Pentagon purposely did NOT tell President Trump of Chinese Spy Balloons during his administration then we had a serious breach in command during the Trump admin," she wrote on Twitter .

"The POTUS is the Commander in Chief. We must investigate and hold accountable those who broke rank," she wrote.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Insider's out-of-hours request for comment.

The news of a suspected Chinese spy balloon being spotted over the US last week resulted in Trump and conservative loyalists claiming that this would not have happened under Trump's leadership.

But a senior defense official announced on Saturday that four previous Chinese surveillance balloons had been seen — one at the beginning of the Biden administration and three during Trump's term. All were much shorter incursions than in the most recent instance, they said.

The recent balloon was shot down by a FF-22 fighter jet on Saturday.

Trump called accounts of earlier balloons "disinformation" on Sunday, telling Fox News : "It never happened with us under the Trump administration, and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately."

Greene followed suit, initially calling the report false .

Greene's newest demand comes as Republicans mull passing a resolution condemning the Biden administration's response, Politico's Olivia Beavers reported .

While Greene now suggests that the Pentagon withheld information from Trump, both official and unofficial reports point to the conclusion that the balloons simply weren't identified as such during his presidency.

Asked about the earlier balloons on Monday , NORAD Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said that "we did not detect those threats" at the time. He said that the intelligence community had told NORAD "after the fact."

Intelligence officials drew those conclusions weeks afterwards, and Trump was never given the opportunity to shoot one down, unnamed Trump-era officials told Bloomberg .

Senior administration officials speaking to Fox News and The Washington Post said they were discovered only after Trump left office.

"Two things can be true at once: this happened, and it wasn't detected," one official told Fox.

Unsatisfied with this answer, Greene tweeted : "How do they know now?"

It remains unclear how the Biden administration learned about the previous balloons. An unnamed senior administration official said that the fact that they took much shorter flights may have made it harder to detect them immediately, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1279

James Allen
2d ago

it appears that all these Republicans want to do us investigate old news. when will they do their job and do something for the people who elected them.

Reply(100)
404
What's up
2d ago

Really? Who cares besides TFG and this clown? I'm sure there's lots of things he wasn't told because he couldn't be trusted. MTG trying to sound so important now. She's a joke. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(50)
283
DFWM
2d ago

She's a disgrace. Trumps enablers kept everything away from him in order to keep him from mucking things up. We see it didn't always help because he learned of things from Twitter and still managed to muck up everything that he touched.

Reply(9)
263
