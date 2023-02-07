ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIp4I_0kf44xxV00

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Uber Technologies

  • The Trade: Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER Tony West sold a total of 4,167 shares at an average price of $32.54. The insider received around $135.59 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Uber is expected to report quarterly earnings on Feb. 8, 2023.
  • What Uber Technologies Does: Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers.

Check This Out: 5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

Have a look at our premarket coverage here

Stryker

  • The Trade: Stryker Corporation SYK VP, Chief Financial Officer Glenn S Boehnlein sold a total of 24,425 shares at an average price of $278.54. The insider received around $6.8 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Stryker reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • What Stryker Does: Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices.

General Motors

  • The Trade: General Motors Company GM Executive Vice President Stephen Carlisle sold a total of 18,000 shares at an average price of $41.97. The insider received around $755.46 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: GM recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY23 guidance.
  • What General Motors Does: General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009.

Bank of America

  • The Trade: Bank of America Corporation BAC Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking Matthew M Koder sold a total of 214,745 shares at an average price of $35.91. The insider received around $7.71 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings
  • What Bank of America Does: Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
195K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy