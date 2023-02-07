ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Iowa Northwestern College Football Billboard Goes Missing

Someone is either a big Iowa Northwestern College football fan or they despise the team. I'm thinking fan since Northwestern College did just win its first National Championship since 1983, so I'm guessing we're dealing with a rabid Red Raider fan that was looking for something really cool to display in their man room or garage to help commemorate the victory.
ORANGE CITY, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

2023 Augustana Football Schedule Revealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule. The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Plan A Fantastic Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday Now!

Downtown Sioux Falls has a "First Friday" every month. It's a tradition in town. But this first Friday is sort of, different. Usually when the first Friday of the month rolls around the celebration continues through the weekend. But this time it's all about love. So, much like Valentine's Day, which is one intensely romantic holiday, (for some people - who am I kidding!) Downtown Sioux Falls is packing a lot into this Friday, February 3.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Lifelight Festival Is Returning to Sioux Falls!

After a 5 year break, Lifelight, the Christian music festival, is coming back to downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 3rd to celebrate 25 years of faith through music!. Grammy-nominated and Dove-award-winning artist Skillet has already been confirmed as one of the headliners. Other artists coming to Sioux Falls include Colton Dixon and Cade Thompson.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://973kkrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy