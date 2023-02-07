Read full article on original website
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March
Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
South Dakota-Based Company’s Balloon Mistaken For Chinese Spy Craft
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company Aerostar got caught up in the spy-balloon tracking over the weekend. A suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in the skies over Montana last week. By Saturday the craft had drifted to the east coast of the United States, where it was shot down by a fighter jet, fell into the ocean, and was recovered.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
The Final Winterfest of Wheels – Top Trucks for 2023
It's been a great ride for the Winterfest of Wheels car show in Sioux Falls. For the last 15 years, people from all over the upper midwest displayed their one-of-a-kind, and very expensive, custom cars and trucks for a very good cause. All the proceeds from the show go to Cure Kids Cancer and the event has raised over $400,000.
Iowa Northwestern College Football Billboard Goes Missing
Someone is either a big Iowa Northwestern College football fan or they despise the team. I'm thinking fan since Northwestern College did just win its first National Championship since 1983, so I'm guessing we're dealing with a rabid Red Raider fan that was looking for something really cool to display in their man room or garage to help commemorate the victory.
South Dakota Couple Gets Another Season of Popular HGTV Show
A Sioux Falls couple is gaining a lot of attention for their new HGTV series "Down Home Fab." The feedback has been so positive, HGTV is already renewing the show for a second season. Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole are showing off the "South Dakota glam" in their home...
2023 Augustana Football Schedule Revealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule. The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16.
Fantastic 9th Annual Brookings Frost Fest Weekend Coming!
If winter is your jam and your family can't get enough snowy fun, then head north for just barely an hour to Brookings, South Dakota and take in all the activities for the 9th Annual Frost Fest Weekend on February 17 and 18!. No matter what outdoor and indoor activities...
Plan A Fantastic Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday Now!
Downtown Sioux Falls has a "First Friday" every month. It's a tradition in town. But this first Friday is sort of, different. Usually when the first Friday of the month rolls around the celebration continues through the weekend. But this time it's all about love. So, much like Valentine's Day, which is one intensely romantic holiday, (for some people - who am I kidding!) Downtown Sioux Falls is packing a lot into this Friday, February 3.
And The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…
After a month of consuming pounds beef patties and endless side of fries, the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has a new champion. Over 24,000 votes were recorded in this year's friendly downtown competition. A record number of 32 restaurants showcased their creative and tasty burgers. But who came out on top?
Lifelight Festival Is Returning to Sioux Falls!
After a 5 year break, Lifelight, the Christian music festival, is coming back to downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 3rd to celebrate 25 years of faith through music!. Grammy-nominated and Dove-award-winning artist Skillet has already been confirmed as one of the headliners. Other artists coming to Sioux Falls include Colton Dixon and Cade Thompson.
