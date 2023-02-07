ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears trade back with Colts, shore up defensive line in new mock draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpD5i_0kf44sXs00

The Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with a No. 1 overall pick that should be coveted by a number of teams. General manager Ryan Poles is expected to trade back, as Chicago already has its quarterback in Justin Fields.

And there are a number of teams — mostly inside the top 10 — that will be looking to move up and get one of the top prospects in Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.

In a new mock draft from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, the Bears trade back from No. 1 with the Colts, who move up to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Chicago moves back three spots, where they land Indianapolis’ first- (No. 4), second- (No. 36) and third-round (No. 80) picks, as well a 2024 second-rounder. With the fourth overall pick, the Bears land a generational talent at edge rusher in Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft but the Bears trade down and still land an elite pass rusher here.

When looking at mock drafts, it’s mostly been a tossup between Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Which makes sense considering the defensive line is one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

The pass rush, in particular, was atrocious in 2022. Chicago notched jut 20 sacks — worst in the league — in 17 games. Granted, they did trade Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn in the span of eight months. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says it all.

When looking at the compensation in this mock, it’s different than the two first-round picks and second-rounder that most project for the Bears, which the author notes he “tried to make these trades as realistic as possible.” But it’s still a nice haul for Poles to move back and still land a top defensive prospect.

The Bears couldn’t go wrong with either Anderson or Carter. Ultimately, what Poles does in free agency should help clear things up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick

Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super Bowl, and free agency which follows, ESPN took the time to “redraft” the 2022 draft class. It’s a fun exercise to see how things would have gone if GMs got a chance to go back in time with the info we have now. For the Bears, some things would stay the same and some things would be different.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy