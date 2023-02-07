5 Cheapest Tech Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down.

When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG

ForgeRock, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.01 per share. The company's stock has a 52-week low of $11.94 .

RSI Value: 29.71

29.71 FORG Price Action: Shares of ForgeRock fell 0.4% to close at $20.10 on Monday and added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI

Ascent Solar Technologies, during December, secured a $50 million equity-based financing. The company's stock has a 52-week low of $1.09.

RSI Value: 27.72

27.72 ASTI Price Action: Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies fell 5.1% to close at $1.11 on Monday and added 3.6% in after-hours trading.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO

Cerberus Sentinel reported a strategic partnership with Kivu Consulting to extend its service offerings to other geographies. The company's stock has a 52-week low of $1.30.

RSI Value: 14.62

14.62 CISO Price Action: Shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel fell 3.5% to close at $1.37 on Monday and added 4.4% in after-hours trading.

Renren Inc. RENN

Renren announced special cash distribution of $31.5585 per ADS. The company's 52-week low is $1.29.

RSI Value: 14.32

14.32 RENN Price Action: Shares of Renren closed at $1.94 on Monday.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. TMPO