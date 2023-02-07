ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Cheapest Tech Stocks You Should Think About

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down.

When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG

  • ForgeRock, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.01 per share. The company's stock has a 52-week low of $11.94 .
  • RSI Value: 29.71
  • FORG Price Action: Shares of ForgeRock fell 0.4% to close at $20.10 on Monday and added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI

  • Ascent Solar Technologies, during December, secured a $50 million equity-based financing. The company's stock has a 52-week low of $1.09.
  • RSI Value: 27.72
  • ASTI Price Action: Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies fell 5.1% to close at $1.11 on Monday and added 3.6% in after-hours trading.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO

  • Cerberus Sentinel reported a strategic partnership with Kivu Consulting to extend its service offerings to other geographies. The company's stock has a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • RSI Value: 14.62
  • CISO Price Action: Shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel fell 3.5% to close at $1.37 on Monday and added 4.4% in after-hours trading.

Renren Inc. RENN

  • Renren announced special cash distribution of $31.5585 per ADS. The company's 52-week low is $1.29.
  • RSI Value: 14.32
  • RENN Price Action: Shares of Renren closed at $1.94 on Monday.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. TMPO

  • Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $3 price target. The company has a 52-week low of $0.70.
  • RSI Value: 29.20
  • TMPO Price Action: Shares of Tempo Automation dropped 6.6% to close at $1.41 on Monday.

